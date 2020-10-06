Solar companies eye Town of Lockport

At least four companies have approached the Town of Lockport about the possibility of constructing large solar farms there, according to two Town of Lockport officials contacted this week.
Town of Lockport Coordinator of Economic Development Thomas Sy and town Building Inspector Brian Belson confirmed on Monday that several large, wide-open vacant swaths of land in the town — of which there are many — have been asked about in recent months.
“We have had pre-submittal meetings just to talk with people who want to do solar utility fields, but so far we haven't received any official application,” Belson said.
Among the sites that solar companies have inquired about in the town include the large parcel of vacant land southeast of the intersection of Day Road and Slayton Settlement Road, they said.
Belson said according to town laws, any solar project submitted cannot exceed 50 acres in size.
“The request can't have more than 50 acres and that's what's been discussed for the corner of Day and Slayton Settlement roads,” Belson said.
In addition, any such projects must meet extensive setbacks required by town and other codes. Among the solar companies that have contacted the Town of Lockport is one from California that Belson did not name.
Sy, who's served on the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for the past 14 years, said four solar developers have inquired about vacant land in the town, but so far no formal requests of any kind have been made to the town or IDA for any type of funding or tax assistance.
“We've had many instances of outreach from larger, national solar developers,” Sy said. “They see New York's aggressive renewable energy goals and they're looking into possible locations, but so far, none have made a formal proposal.”
In addition to meeting setback and other requirements, solar farm projects in the town are only allowed in an industrial/agricultural zone.
Besides the corner of Day and Slayton Settlement roads, other possible solar far locations inquired about in the town include various parcels of vacant land east of South Transit Road.
In other town development news, the Town Planning Board will vote this week whether to recommend to the Town Board approval of a request by developer Daniel Russell to construct two, 4-unit townhouses on a 1.8-acre parcel of land at Lower Mountain Road/Gothic Lane.
