The Town of Cambria’s statement regarding the Bear Ridge Solar project was filed on Thursday afternoon. The deadline for submitting the statement was extended to Jan. 5 because of delays caused by the Christmas blizzard.
Supervisor Wright Ellis said that the town hasn’t gotten party status to have its issues addressed in a hearing. He said it won’t be until Feb. 20 when an administrative law judge will decide whether the town should have party status and whether its issues with the project are substantive enough to go to an adjudicatory hearing.
“At this stage we’re doing what we’re asked to do,” Ellis said. “And we’ll see what comes out of it.”
Citizens with concerns regarding the project were able to say their piece at meetings hosted by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. Speakers included Ellis, state Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, and state Sen. Rob Ortt’s representative Andrew Dugan, as well as many residents and members of the grassroots group Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) such as Gale and Rodger Palmer, Susan Fischer and Sharon Tasner.
“As a family nurse practitioner and citizen of Cambria, I’m extremely concerned about the potential health hazards of this proposed industrial scale solar project and its panels,” Tasner stated, according to a transcript of the proceedings. “Toxic chemicals including hydrochloric and sulfuric acid are commonly used to clean the surface of semi-conductors during the P.V.C. – P.V. cell production. According to cancer biologist, Nguyen, Ph. D. in a 2020 study chemicals and solar panels may include cadmium, lead, silicon and hexafluoroethane. It is suggested that these chemicals are linked with lung and urinary tract cancers.”
Jason Hufnagel, a resident of Wilson, spoke in favor of the project.
“Climate change is a big problem and it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better. We need to do everything within our power to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like solar and wind,” Hufnagel said. “I fully support the proposed Cypress Solar project here in Niagara County both for the environmental benefits and the windfall of tax revenue that will resolve.”
Bear Ridge Solar, spread over 900 acres in Cambria and Pendleton, would have generating capacity of 100 megawatts, which Cypress Creek Renewables says would power between 15,000 and 20,000 single-family homes. The company is looking to begin installing solar arrays in the spring of 2024, director of regulatory compliance Keith Silliman said.
Of the comments submitted during the two-day ORES hearing, Silliman said, “We are still sifting through (them), putting them in order, grouping similar comments together if we think a combined response is warranted.”
Silliman’s team has until Jan. 20 to respond to all public comments and requests for party status, Silliman said. By that date the company will hand over its responses to an administrative law judge, who will determine which issues should go to a hearing.
