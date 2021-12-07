Solar farm under construction on Lockport Road

“Niagara” is long synonymous with thundering waterfalls and the hydropower they generate.
Now, the Town of Niagara is among the first locally to move forward with new energy technology.
After the town approved the project in May of 2020, construction has started on a solar farm at 4798 Lockport Road. Nexamp, Inc. has begun work on the 3.5 megawatt AC/4.25 megawatt DC community distributed Solar facility, according to Nate Kemmerer, the site’s project manager. The site design consists of 10,500 solar modules, he added.
“The site is half contained on the former town-owned landfill and half off,” said Kemmerer. “The footprint of the site is 12 to 15 acres.”
For safety purposes, Kemmerer said the portion on top of the landfill requires concrete ballast blocks to ensure the construction does not puncture the landfill cap.
According to a town notice issued pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the landfill was closed in 1987, and long-term maintenance and monitoring are overseen by the state Department of Environmental Conservation's division of materials management.
Although it is rare for one firm to handle all front-end to back-end aspects of a solar project, Kemmerer said, “Nexamp develops, builds, owns and operates solar sites.”
“It was a very easy process working with Nexamp,” town Supervisor Lee Wallace said. “For us it was kind of a no-brainer. ... The agreement not only provides extra revenue for the town, but it was a good fit for the area since it was built in a spot that was not near homes, on a capped landfill, and is right near the substation.”
Nexamp is paying the town $250 per month for a land lease on the site during the development and construction period. Kemmerer said it is hoped the site will be connected to the energy grid by sometime next summer.
Lease payments will increase to $3,360 per acre once the facility is operational.
Ryan McCune, Nexamp’s business development manager, said the exact timing of the connection is in the hands of National Grid, which is working to upgrade its Lockport substation.
McCune confirmed that the property will be covered under a 15-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement.
Per the agreement, the company agreed to pay $23,520 in year one and the money will be distributed to the town, the county and the Niagara Wheatfield school district. The amount is set to increase 2% per year during the 15-year period.
Since the work is being done at the former Niagara Landfill, DEC approval of the construction was required. Construction will continue through the winter season, McCune said.
The old landfill site rezoned from residential to heavy industrial, which better reflects the parcel’s historic use and the predominantly industrial landscape in the area, according to the town. The site borders similar industrial property in Niagara Falls.
