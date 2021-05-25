Solar farms sought for industrial-zoned site in Newfane

NEWFANE — Three 5-megawatt solar farms eyed for industrial-zoned property owned by Nouryon Chemicals on Lockport Olcott Road were up for discussion at Monday night's town planning board meeting.
Bill Clark, chair of the planning board, made sure to remind everyone at the meeting that the pros and cons of solar energy weren't up for discussion.
“We have a solar ordinance in the town that says, if there is solar, it’s got to be done in this way and in these locations,” he said. “We’re here to take a look at that and they’re proposing one at this site and I’d like to limit the discussion to what’s happening at this site.”
The solar law for the Town of Newfane was drafted in February and prohibited building solar energy sites on "prime farmland soil" and on properties north of the old New York Central Railroad right-of-way which ran east-west from Barker to Burt.
The solar farms are being proposed by Omni Navitas, a Boston-based solar company, and Peter McAuliffe, its director of development, made a case for a special exception use permit, the necessary documentation to proceed in the project.
“We’re proposing three – 5 megawatts sites – community solar projects on a parcel that’s zoned general industrial,” he said. “With all these projects, we try to minimize the amount of disturbance, as much as possible. The panels themselves are just going to be driven posts in the ground. Pretty minimal disturbance. There’s the access road that might require a slight amount of grading, but there’s really minimal disturbance on the property.”
Nicole Hiller of Hiller Farms, whose land lies adjacent the site, took issue with the claims of no-impact upon her agricultural land.
“We own a farm just north of the property,” she said. “It will be impacted. Deers on that property is substantial. Where are those deer going to bed down? They’re going to come over to Hiller’s and munch on anything we put in the ground.”
Hiller noted that her tenant will not be able to pay their rent if their crop fails, and therefore she and her family will be affected. Her statement was concluded with applause from the audience of 15 people, not including the board.
Sitting with Hiller was another neighbor, Dave Lange, who was concerned about water run-off.
“I just think as a community we all know if I was to throw a quart of oil in any stream … you can’t reverse it,” Lange said. “This is a major decision here having to do with that water shed.”
Andrew Reilly of Wendel Engineering said that the first step for the planning board was to declare if the project would receive a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) declaration, either negative or positive, in regard to any environmental impacts the project would have. Reilly said that if the Planning Board voted that the project would not have any significant environmental impact, the next decision would be as to whether Omni Navitas would be awarded a special exception use permit.
“We have several decisions to make, the first decision we have to make is SEQR which is environmental, we have to make that decision first. We’re making that decision for all other agencies, that’s why we got comments from them,” Reilly said. “Tonight we’re going to talk about some of the information that was raised in order to make that SEQR decision.”
Clark concluded the meeting by saying that while a lot of information had been given by the public and the applicant, more was still necessary.
“We’re going to continue this in a month,” he said. “I would say right now, unless we have other information or requirements, we meet the third Monday of June. Then we can either continue this discussion and see what other information comes in or if we’re still waiting for information, we may have to wait until July.”
Omni Navitas has also proposed another solar site along Transit Road.
"This is a rural residential property," McAuliffe said. "The overall project that we're proposing is almost the same (as the Nouryon site). Five megawatts size with the panels being enclosed by a fence then fed out to the proposed grid connection point on Transit Road."
