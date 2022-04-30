While most of the local debates over solar power have focused on the use of farmland and local aesthetic concerns, an issue that receives far less scrutiny is the economics involved. How can communities assure that they are getting the maximum economic benefit from new enterprises worth up to hundreds of millions of dollars? Two questions are central: How should private solar projects be fairly taxed alongside other businesses and what are the options for local communities and local governments to own their own systems as a way of generating revenue for public services.
On the tax side, assessing the value of solar projects for tax purposes is tricky work. For homes the formula is relatively simple. Local assessors look at the current market value, they set an assessed value based on that and then apply the local property tax rate to that value. For businesses, say an auto parts store, the formula is a bit different, based on a mix of what the property is worth but also the value of the business based on its sales and revenue.
But how should the value of a solar field be assessed? Just as local tax assessors across the state were examining that issue, in October of last year the New York Department of Taxation and Finance released its own set of rules for assessing solar and wind projects. The state formula, now mandatory for local assessors, involves a complicated equation driven by factors such as “discounted cash flow” and “weighted cost of debt.” Local assessors were not happy.
The New York State Assessors Association complained that, among other things, the state’s assessment formula didn’t include in their cash value all the taxpayer subsidies and incentives that solar and wind developers receive. The NYSAA wrote that the assessment model adopted by the state is, “abrogating the statutory duty of assessors to value properties in their jurisdictions at full market value by a method found most appropriate by the assessor.”
But in many cases the technical aspects of assessments are overridden by a separate process entirely. It is standard practice (including here in Niagara County) for solar developers to seek to avoid local tax payments altogether and instead negotiate a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). These are side deals in which the solar developers get local governments to waive local taxes in exchange for a set annual fee. Those fees are also always far less than what a normal tax would be and far less than the local tax bills paid by other businesses.
The argument for lower PILOT payments is that they attract new business development to a community, an Amazon center, for example. These companies contend their lower payments will be made up for by all the new jobs and economic activity generated by their business. That argument has been challenged even in the case of a project that does generate jobs. But in the case of a solar array sitting idle in a field, creating no long-term jobs or side activity, the appropriateness of PILOTS is even more questioned.
These local tax breaks are also on top of the generous subsidies and tax breaks these same developers receive from the state and federal government, which can total half of the project’s cost. The developer of a proposed solar field on Summit Street in Lockport, an $11 million project, has asked city officials for a PILOT that would fix its city tax at about $12,000 per year, roughly the cost of Lockport’s annual fireworks show.
But taxing private projects is not the only way for local communities to derive economic benefit from solar development. Another option is for cities, towns and school districts to actually own their own solar projects.
One example, here in Niagara County, is a new solar array being constructed by the Barker School District. When complete, the project will include 1,872 solar panels constructed on 4 acres of district-owned vacant land. The project is being built by Solar Liberty – a local firm that has installed more than three thousand systems on home rooftops and elsewhere – at a total cost of $1.4 million (not including incentives and finance costs). It will generate enough electricity to power 115 average homes per year. The system will pay for itself in approximately 15 years and then produce free electricity for the district for at least another decade after that, saving the Barker schools an estimated $1.4 million.
It is a model that offers the chance to have schools financed in part by the sun, and Barker is one of many school districts and local governments around the country getting ready to do just that. Elsewhere around the U.S. other communities have gone even farther. The City of Richmond California is home to a 60 acre publicly-owned solar project that generates enough electricity to power nearly 4,000 homes per year, as well as substantial revenue for local services.
Here in Niagara County, as elsewhere in the country, our local governments have three basic options to explore:
1. Leasing out the rooftops of schools and public buildings, or vacant land that these entities own, to solar developers in exchange for a rental fee. This isn’t as lucrative as owning a system but it also avoids any up-front investment.
2. Financing and owning their own small scale systems (the Barker Schools model) to cover some or all of their monthly electric costs in the same way that homeowners do. This requires initial investment but has a much better overall payoff.
3. Local governments can also join together to finance, operate and own larger solar projects that not only offset their own energy costs but also sell electricity to the grid and generate additional revenue, in the same way private solar developers do.
Each of these options has its own set of benefits and complexities, but the opportunities to generate local revenue from the sun can be significant. And unlike with private projects, local governments have no need to negotiate with either developers or the state over design issues, taxation amounts or other issues. The communities are the owners and can set their own terms.
“It’s an investment in the future,” said Nate VerHague, the Inside Sales & Marketing Coordinator at Solar Liberty, regarding school districts and local governments owning their own systems. He compares it to the systems being installed by homeowners. “You are essentially buying eight or so years of power up front, but getting a system that is going produce 25 years of electricity. And the price of electricity is only going up.”
SOLAR KNOW-HOW
A series exploring best practices in the siting, design and accommodation of solar energy projects
Tuesday: Overview of projects in the works in Niagara County
Wednesday: How to protect farmland while going solar
Thursday: Impact-minimizing design options for systems
Friday: Exploring solar’s health and environmental issues
Today: Maybe the smart money’s on community ownership
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.