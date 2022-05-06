The Royalton Town Board will be holding a public hearing on Monday as it considers the adoption of a local law in regard to the town's policy on solar energy systems.
The local law would amend the town code by deleting the existing section which deals with “Solar Energy Systems,” and replacing it with a new section which will bear the same name and will regulate all aspects of solar energy in the town.
The proposed law states that its purpose is to ensure that solar can function as a clean energy source that can bring business development to the town, while also ensuring that there’s no impact that will be had on the land and residents that could harm public health, and the local environment.
“We’re taking a look at frontages, setbacks, and making sure that each size of the projects have different zoning requirements,” said Royalton Supervisor Daniel Bragg in an interview. “This is something that the planning board has worked on very diligently. They have looked at other towns, and they’ve worked with people who are well versed in this field in order to be fair to both us, and the people who are pursuing solar projects.”
The public hearing will occur at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 9 at Royalton Town Hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, in Middleport. Copies of the law can be found at the office of the Royalton town clerk, as well as on the towns website.
