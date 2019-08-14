GASPORT — An open house is being held tonight to introduce community members to a proposed solar project in the Town of Hartland.
Supervisor Ross Annable said EDF Renewables, a Toronto-based company, is proposing the Ridge View Solar Energy Center, which is currently proposed to encompass 1,500 acres in Hartland. It would create 350 megawatts of energy.
Annable said a meeting is being held at Hartland Volunteer Fire Company, 8945 Ridge Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. in an effort to inform the public about the project and what it might entail.
He added that it's one of many meetings that will probably take place about the project.
There is the possibility of the project also being in the Town of Newfane.
Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg explained that there is the potential of the project extending into the southeast section of the town.
This is not the first large-scale solar project being proposed in the area. Bear Ridge Solar Project, which if completed, would encompass 750 acres in Cambria and 250 acres in Pendleton. It would create 100MW of energy.
Both the Cambria Town Board and Pendleton Town Board have passed resolutions formally opposing the Bear Ridge Solar Project for not following their zoning ordinances. There has also been a group of citizens formed against the project called Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar.
