Town of Lockport officials gave their reasons for supporting an expanded moratorium for solar projects, as well as energy battery storage sites, for another six months. While two members of the town board were not present at the meeting, the local law was voted in by the remaining councilmen and Supervisor Mark Crocker.
This past year, the town saw a large public outcry regarding a solar project along Slayton Settlement Road, leading the town board to enact a local law striking down any proposed utility-scale solar energy projects for six months.
The Slayton Settlement Road Project was heavily protested. Neighbors of the proposed 45-acre solar farm flooded meetings at town hall throughout the summer, often leading to a shortage of seats to hold everyone and many stayed outdoors with signs protesting solar panels to their community.
In the end, the project was OK’d on the grounds that the land owner and solar company had gone through and met all requirements that the local solar law asked for. However, officials also decided to enact a pause that would eliminate any similar project from moving forward for six months starting in July.
Monday night’s special meeting and public hearing was not attended by the public, but Councilmen Paul Siejack and Tom Keough, as well as Crocker explained briefly into the minutes why their votes were for extending the moratorium for another six months.
Councilwomen Darlene DiCarlo and Pat Dufour were absent for the meeting.
“Right now we’re still on a fact gathering mission on a lot of what’s going on related to these solar laws,” Siejack said. “ … I think we need to look at our screening. I think it needs to be tightened up. Some setback issues I think need to be tightened up. Also, the battery energy storage system needs to be addressed, because our current law is very vague. It really falls under the New York State building code, so I think a lot of work revolves around that portion of it.”
Siejack also said that it would be prudent to see what other communities, including Batavia, Wheatfield and Lewiston are doing with their solar and battery laws.
“There’s a lot of information out there and we need more time,” he said.
Keough echoed his support Siejack’s statement, but also added that tax deals, called payments-in-lieu-of-taxes or PILOTs, for solar energy projects need to be reviewed.
“I’m also doing a deep dive on what the state is doing to see how it affects us,” Keough said. “I really don’t want to move forward on this until we can get a handle on that.”
Crocker also noted that any new plan for solar projects has to be comprehensive.
“Both councilmen have made valid points, because there are no current projects being proposed, I think we need to do our due diligence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.