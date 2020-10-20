This week's vote on whether to approve a special use permit to construct a solar farm project on the city's south side is too close to call, according to an informal poll of aldermen Monday by the Union-Sun & Journal.
On Wednesday, the Lockport Common Council will vote whether to approve the residential land use requested by OYA Ruhlmann A LLC, which wants to install about 24,000 solar panels on Summit Street, between State Road and South Transit Street.
Following a unanimous vote by the Planning & Zoning Board recommending approval and a public hearing which drew sharp criticism from nearby residents, all that's left for approval is a majority vote of the council on Wednesday. With five alderman and one alderman-at-large presently making up the council — Joe Oates, Luke Kantor, Mark Devine, Kelly VanDeMark, Rick Abbott and Ellen Schratz, respectively, in case of a tie, Mayor Michelle Roman will cast the deciding vote.
So far, it appears the vote will come down to the wire. Speaking off the record, one alderman predicted a 3-3 tie, while another foreshadowed a 4-2 vote approving the request.
Of five aldermen contacted Monday, Oates and Devine said they are committed to voting against OYA's request, while aldermen Abbott and Schratz are in favor of the special use.
Out-going alderwomen Kelly VanDeMark said she has not yet decided how she will vote, adding that she will discuss the proposal further with more constituents before Wednesday's vote. VanDeMark previously announced that she is resigning her post, effective the end of this week, because she is moving out of the city. Fellow Republican Debbie Allport was appointed to replace her, beginning next week.
“I'm voting ‘no.’ People living near there don't want it. I'm not leading any charge. I don't play politics,” Devine said.
Oates said he'd like to see the request postponed for further evaluation.
“I'd like to see us wait a little longer to get a little more information on it,” Oates said. “If we could get the developer and the property owner together to meet with the neighbors, maybe we could resolve their issues.”
Abbott said aldermen need to vote on the merits of the request.
“Since I've been an alderman, we've pushed for clean energy and we've been successful, along with Brian Smith and the GLDC, in installing some charging centers, at city hall and installing one on Canal Street. And in addition, we've had some clean energy projects in regards to Harrison Place and because of projects like these, we've been able to apply for more grants that will help to lead us into the future,” Abbott said.
“I don't believe the project is anything anti-environment. It will be using no batteries and that was one of the big concerns raised. They're not planning on storing any energy there. They will produce it there and pour it right into NYSEG's grid. I think to have a footprint for clean energy in our community is crucial.”
Schratz said residents' concerns have been met.
“Residents had legitimate concerns, but OYA addressed all those concerns,” she said. “The Planning and Zoning Board spent a lot of time vetting this and their recommendation is to approve.
Among those leading the charge against the solar project are Summit Street homeowners John and Cookie Butcher.
“Right now, we're feeling frustrated, anxious and ore than a little disappointed,” she said.
“They're not checking into stuff that we've said. They're only listening to the things that OYA says and their own environmental engineer. We're hoping that they postpone it, after they read the response we sent them.”
Two proposed solar projects are proposed for two parcels of vacant farm land on Summit — a 5 megawatt energy system at 251 Summit St. (utilizing 10 out of 43 available acres) and a 2.1 megawatt system at 219 Summit (utilizing 3.74 out of 16 available acres).
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.