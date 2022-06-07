A proposed tax abatement will impact the economic viability of a proposed solar array on Slayton Settlement Road.
The Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is holding a public hearing at 8 a.m. today on the topic. Renewable Properties, LLC was set to make its case to the IDA over the proposed solar array on Maverick Farms.
The "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" (PILOT) agreement would exempt the company from paying state and local sales tax for construction materials, as well as give some relief from property tax. The PILOT would last for 25 years and Renewable Properties would pay $2,500 per-megawatt and an additional 2% for every year to the local school district and Niagara County.
The Town of Lockport does not levy a local tax.
The seven-megawatt solar project array will be situated on a 46-acre parcel, according to the Town of Lockport IDA. The total cost for the project is approximately $16 million.
Brian Madigan, project manager for Renewable Properties, said that without the PILOT agreement, there will be a reassessment of the project and it may not move forward.
“We’ve been trying to wrangle this agreement with the IDA,” Madigan said, noting that the company had submitted an application in September of 2021.
Altogether, Madigan said Renewable Properties would pay $17,500 each year in lieu of taxes to Niagara County and the Royalton-Hartland school district. That figure would be split with 25% going to the county and 75% for the school district.
This is separate from a one-time payment of $125,000 – a figure that has gone up since February – and an additional $3,500 per-megawatt paid each year to the Town through a Host Community Agreement offered by the company, Madigan said.
“We’re looking forward to being able to start construction this fall and go online this time next year,” he said. “It’s been a long process and hopefully we’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel soon.”
