With Easter Sunday falling in the midst of a pandemic, Christians will be looking to celebrate the holiday in a way that guarantees the safety of themselves and family, while still remaining faithful to the spirit of the holiday. To that point Solid Rock Assembly of God will be celebrating Easter in the parking lot of its church.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Solid Rock Assembly of God will be coming together at 8590 Rochester Road in Gasport for the third time during the coronavirus epidemic. Taking into account two parking lots, an upper and a lower, and room on the lawn, there's room for more than 50 vehicles and the message will be amplified by a PA system.
"No one came up with (the idea), I felt like it was the Lord speaking to me; showing me how to do it and what to do," Pastor David Hayes said. "Because of our facility, it's a perfect amphitheater there. ... (Parishioners) can see perfectly and hear perfectly and they still have social safety distancing because they stay right in their car, and it's kind of like a drive in theater, but it's better. If you saw our grounds you could understand it."
"People are coming out, they feel comfortable," he said. "They're enjoying the service and it's been great."
Marilyn Alexander said the church has been active, promoting people to come together and worship God, as well as eat, have fun and support each other. Some of the activities, though, have had to be cut short because of epidemic.
"Once a month, we usually have what we call a 'Dinner of the Ground,' " she said. "And what we do is we all get together, bring a dish to pass and after the service we have lunch – or dinner – and that's a lot of fun. (Also) once a month we have a spaghetti dinner. That's free and open to the public, we just ask for a donation and if you don't have nothing, then that's fine, too."
As an example of the mindset of the church, Alexander said, the month of March was a no-go for getting together for the spaghetti dinner, so, she and some family members actually went out and delivered to 41 people.
"We went from Lockport, to Medina, to Barker, to Newfane and we just delivered meals to them," she said.
At the service on Sunday, Hayes will be delivering the message of the Resurrection of Christ,and Diane and Kevin Sullivan, the youth directors for the church, will be leading the music. According to Alexander, the Solid Rock Assembly of God got it's name from the substance it stands on when it was built four years ago.
"We're built on a rock," Alexander said. "That's all rock up there, down the street is where the stone quarry is. We're built on the rock, and we call it the solid rock which is Christ."
The church is a part of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, the fourth largest international Christian group, and can be found on Facebook at the Solid Rock Assembly of God.
"The devil can't kill you if you know the word of Christ who said, 'Whoever believes in me shall not perish', " Hayes said. "They're not really dying, they're going to a new place, called heaven."
"If people believed in God as much as they believe in this virus, the world would be changed overnight," he concluded.
