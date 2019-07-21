WHEATFIELD — Soliday's had outgrown its previous location in the Town of Niagara and owners knew they needed an larger space to accommodate their popular restaurant.
On Thursday, Solidays celebrated the grand opening of its new home at the corner of Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard in the former Jack Devine's Irish Pub building. The restaurant offers what owner Denny Soliday called "exceptional bar food," which includes pizza and wings, salads, sandwiches and an appetizer menu with favorites like fries, mac-n-cheese, nachos and more.
The restaurant also boasts an extensive beer, wine and liquor list.
"I needed a bigger location, a bigger kitchen," Soliday said. "We do lots of catering so we needed a bigger location in order to serve more customers. I grew up in the Town of Niagara, I love Wheatfield and this location just happened to fall in my lap, so I jumped on it."
In addition to their regular menu, Solidays also offers catering services and once they get everything in order, Soliday said the restaurant intends to start hosting live music. They're will also be happy hour specials on Fridays and 40-cent wing deals on Sundays. He also said the restaurant will have volleyball leagues, karaoke nights and brunch events.
The building at 6935 Ward Road has long been an eating and drinking establishment, but over the years a number of businesses have attempted to make the venue their home, only to move on a bit later. Soliday says he has no intention of adding to the number of businesses who didn't last.
"We are not going anywhere any time soon," he said. "I can guarantee that."
Soliday has two partners in the business, head cook Jeff McMahon and Sean MacKenzie. MacKenzie said he discovered Solidays on accident after it has opened on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.
MacKenzie said he wandered into the restaurant for lunch one day and was quite impressed. He said it was "the best food in town."
The owners joined with family and friends on Thursday morning to cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of their new location. Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch read a proclamation in honor of the occasion.
Solidays is open from 11 to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
