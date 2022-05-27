Memorial Day ceremonies are planned this weekend throughout Niagara County. Here are the details.
RIVERDALE CEMETERY, LEWISTON: Members of the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces volunteer committee will return to the cemetery to honor 47 unclaimed World War I veterans by planting flowers at their graves and cleaning up the surrounding area at 11 a.m. Saturday. The gravesites, 82 in total, surround an American Red Cross monument purchased by the former Niagara Falls chapter for unclaimed veterans of World War I in January 1919. The cemetery is located at 5605 Old Lewiston Road.
NIAGARA FALLS VETERANS MEMORIAL: The City of Niagara Falls will hold its annual Memorial Day observance to honor local veterans who died while serving the country at 11 a.m. Saturday.
CITY OF LOCKPORT: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2535 will conduct a series of wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans' monuments on Sunday morning. The procession will gather at 8 a.m. at the post hall, 112 Caledonia St., and depart for St. Patrick's Cemetery, Glenwood Cemetery, Outwater Park, Ida Fritz Park, Grossi Park, Summit Park, Altro Park and Veterans Park. The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Cold Spring Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Note: There is not a Memorial Day parade in Lockport this year.
MOUNT VIEW CEMETERY, PEKIN: Vietnam war veteran Jon MacSwan is the speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony organized by American Legion Post 969 at the cemetery, Upper Mountain Road across from the Pekin fire hall. At 9:30 a.m. Monday the Sanborn Fire Company Band, Color Guard and Firing Squad from the Niagara Falls Air Base, and the Cambria Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will march from the Pekin fire hall to the cemetery, where the ceremony will take place around the Civil War monument at the north end.
GREENWOOD VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, WILSON: American Legion, Martin F. Jennings Post 836, will conduct the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the memorial park on Park Street adjacent to Greenwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday. The guest speaker is Chief Petty Officer Jared Shear, officer in charge of U.S. Coast Guard Station Niagara (Youngstown). An Air Force unit will do a flag folding and rifle salute to the dead. The ceremony is dedicated to two Coast Guard members who gave their lives in service to our country in March 2001 while on night patrol on Lake Ontario. All are welcome; bring a lawn chair. For more information, call post commander Gary S. Pettit at 716-807-2364.
OAKWOOD CEMETERY, NIAGARA FALLS: The Oakwood Cemetery Association will hold a brief service to remember veterans who have been interred at Oakwood in the past year, and to honor the memory of its other military residents, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday in the Veteran’s Section in the front of the cemetery flag.
SOMERSET VETERANS PARK, BARKER: A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the park outside the Somerset town hall. The speakers are town Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart, Mayor Aaron Nellist, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. Boy Scout Troop 26 will lead the honor guard and the Pledge of Allegiance.
DAY ROAD PARK, LOCKPORT: Lockport Elks Lodge 41 in conjunction with the Town of Lockport will host a wreath dedication and a concert by the Lockport Community Band on Monday, beginning at 11 a.m. Town supervisor Mark Crocker and New York State Elks Association President Barry Griffith, both veterans, will address the gathering. Bring a lawn chair.
ACADEMY PARK, LEWISTON: VFW Post 7487 will conduct a celebration and a ceremony on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Circle of Honor monument in the park. In addition, post members will sell poppies at DiMino Tops Market today through Sunday with all contributions going to the Post 7487 Bruce Sutherland / Larry Stephens Scholarship Fund.
FORT NIAGARA, YOUNGSTOWN: Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will host a memorial service for fallen veterans at 11 a.m. Monday.
CORWIN CEMETERY, NEWFANE: The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. Town Supervisor John Syracuse will give opening remarks and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be commemorated.
PENDLETON VETERANS MEMORIAL: Pendleton Veterans Association will hold a Memorial Day ceremony and wreath laying at the memorial outside the town hall, Campbell Boulevard, at 11 a.m. Monday.
MIDDLEPORT PARADE AND CEREMONY: The Memorial Day parade will begin at noon Monday by the Post Office at Church and Main streets and end at Veterans Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony organized by American Legion Clute-Phillips Post 938 and Middleport Fire Department will take place. The traditional Duck Derby benefiting the Middleport Beautification Committee begins afterward.
• • •
WNY NATIONAL CEMETERY: At 2 p.m. Sunday, the first ever Memorial Day ceremony at the newly opened Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu, will take place near the main flag pole, rain or shine. All are invited. Parking is in the visitor center area.
