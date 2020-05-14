Lockport City Hall will continue to be closed to the public, but tentatively there are plans to bring back some of the city's workforce to the building starting on Monday, according to city officials.
City Attorney Laura Miskell Benedict said the plan would have the employees start work at city hall on Monday, with those plans contingent on what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says on Friday.
"People are going to be starting work at different times to make sure there is not a big influx of employees all at the same time, and any office that has more than one employee will have to maintain the six foot difference," Miskell Benedict said of the changes being implemented.
Mayor Michelle Roman said each department will increase its physical staffing 25 percent at some point next week. She explained that certain employees will come in on certain days and certain times.
"We're bringing it up to the 50 percent that we're allowed. There is people in every office that would continue to work from home," Roman said.
When the governor issued staffing orders, it was believed that municipalities had to reduce their staffing to 25%, but that was changed to exclude municipalities, according to Roman.
Roman noted this staffing reduction was only for non essential departments, like community development, engineering, assessors.
She stressed that city hall is not reopening to the public, and that when the city is allowed to reopen city hall it will be a slow reopening.
"We're not opening up to the public that hasn't changed. When we do get the approval to open up to the public, we will be doing a slow opening with appointments only and having one point of access and everybody getting their temperatures checked," Roman said, adding plexiglass has been also put on all counters in city hall.
