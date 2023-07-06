The Town of Somerset will celebrate its bicentennial with a three-day run of festivities July 21 through July 23. The party features games, a classic car show, music, food, a parade, fireworks and more.
The town was incorporated on Feb. 8, 1823, but taking a cue from its 150th anniversary committee, the bicentennial committee decided to celebrate the town’s birthday in July. The committee used the proceeds of a February “kickoff” dinner — with 50/50 splits, raffles and the sale of commemorative T-shirts and drinking glasses — to book bands and buy postage, signs and other supplies.
The party will start at 4 p.m. July 21 with an opening ceremony conducted by state Sen. Rob Ortt, state Assembly member Mike Norris and county legislator Shawn Foti. Simultaneously, Cruise Night will begin on Main Street and continue until 8 p.m., with food and craft sales and live music in the Village Park.
Also on July 21: the first round robin of a Cornhole tournament will commence at 5 p.m. at the Barker fire hall. On July 22, the playoffs will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. The competition is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bags). The registration fee is $40 per person/$80 per team. The registration form is posted at goldencornhole716.com. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.
The festivities on July 22 also include:
• a 5K race on Main Street, with registration at 8 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun start (register at https://cornfest.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15315).
• Youth all-star baseball and softball games beginning at 10 a.m. in Somerset Town Park.
• Food and craft sales between noon and 6 p.m. in the Village Park.
• Historical displays put on by community clubs including the Barker Lions, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Barker fire hall.
• A parade on Quaker Road, starting at Barker Central School, at 2 p.m. The U.S. Air Force is supplying a flyover at the start of the parade, town supervisor Jeff Dewart said.
• Food trucks at the Barker fire hall from 5 to 8 p.m., alongside Beer & Band Night from 7 to 11 p.m.
• A fireworks display by Skylighters Fireworks, between the fire hall and the school, at 10 p.m.
The celebration will continue July 23 at Faith United Methodist Church, where a community worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Barker Lions Club-hosted chicken barbecue. Serving begins at 11 a.m.; tickets can be purchased at the town hall. At 1 p.m., an ice cream social will take place alongside a performance by the Barker Community Band. A closing ceremony will be conducted by Dewart and Foti at 3 p.m.
Also on July 23, the town highway department will host a tractor display at the town garage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
