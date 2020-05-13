BARKER — The Somerset town board will convene via Zoom teleconference at 6 tonight. Any member of the public who wishes to take part may do so by going to zoom.us. The meeting ID is 884 7302 5678 and the password is 028328. The meeting will be recorded and transcribed, according to Town Clerk Tracy Carmer.
Somerset board convening on Zoom
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James F. Gross passed away May 8, 2020 in Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Medina. Born August 6, 1939 in Buffalo, he was the son of Walter and Erna (Hoffstetler) Gross. James served in the US Army from 1965 to 1966 and worked for Harrison Radiator Div. of GM for 30 years where h…
Most Popular
Articles
- Lockport man charged in shooting incident
- Police on scene of reported fatal shooting in the Falls
- Counterfeit bill investigation leads to arrest
- State health reps visit Newfane nursing home amid rash of virus deaths
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Eighteen-Mile Creek
- Ontario officials investigating fatal Niagara Gorge crash
- Fatal ATV crash investigated in Lewiston
- Niagara County records four more virus deaths
- Starpoint teachers get an A+ in volunteering
- Sullivan: Layden passing on Jordan doc, for now
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.