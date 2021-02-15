Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.