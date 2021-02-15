BARKER — The Somerset town board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For the link to the Zoom meeting, go to www.somersetny.org . Note these numbers: Meeting ID 858 1718 9101; and passcode 751548. For more information, contact Town Clerk Tracy L. Carmer at 795-3575, extension 2.
Somerset board to convene for special meeting
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Wife of the late Charles Melcher; mother of Charles (Dian) Jr., John Melcher, Patricia (Gary) White, and Virginia Melcher; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchild; two siblings. Private services.
Most Popular
Articles
- Barker drug investigation leads to an arrest
- Lockport Memorial Hospital site announced
- Lockport supervisor: Town 'thrilled' to host a new LMH
- New Lockport Memorial hospital will be built in the town
- Police reports published Feb. 10, 2021
- D'ONOFRIO: Bypass connection is long overdue
- George Maziarz said to be running for Newfane supervisor seat
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Black Lockportians of the 19th century
- Challenged legislator Mike Hill defends county hiring
- Four overdose at casino
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.