Somerset, Cambria join lawsuit against renewable energy board

Several local municipalities and advocacy groups are part of a lawsuit filed against the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) accusing the state agency of violating state law when it failed to comply with the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and not take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of its regulations, among other allegations.
Ben Wisniewski, an attorney with the Zoghlin Group PLLC, that filed the lawsuit in Albany County, Tuesday, represents 13 petitioners, including the Town of Cambria, the Town of Somerset and the Town of Yates, as well as three other towns in New York and seven advocacy and education groups including Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) and Save Ontario Shores (SOS).
SEQR violations
“The allegation here is when this new ORES siting body was drafting its regulations for power plants, they failed to engage in the environmental review required by SEQRA,” Wisniewski explained. “That’s the violation.”
The chain of violations allegedly built by ORES begins by not listing its actions as Type 1, a classification which means there is an impact caused by a governmental action. Instead ORES classified its actions, its insertion of a one-size-fits-all regulations for solar and wind projects, as unlisted, “relieving itself of its duty to prepare a full Environmental Assessment Form,” as written in the lawsuit.
And the chain continues.
“Even though it was unlisted, they still should’ve done a review,” Wisniewski said. “Because even when you classify an act as unlisted, you still have to determine whether or not the action even may have one adverse environmental impact.”
Wisniewski said he felt it was “outrageous” that ORES didn’t think that not one renewable energy site following its standards could potential cause an adverse environmental impact in all the sites across the entire state.
Conflict of interest?
Another aspect of the lawsuit deals with allegations that ORES outsourced the drafting of its regulations to Tetra Tech, a company that provided several renewable energy companies with design and siting services in New York, including Apex Wind Energy and Cypress Creek Renewables, two companies which have proposed projects in eastern Niagara County.
ORES was supposed to work with state agencies, which it complied to by communicating with New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). However, according to Wisniewski, NYSERDA then put out to bid for an environmental consultant.
“Tetra Tech, they admit they represent 25 different wind and solar companies in New York,” Wisniewski said. “It seems like a conflict of interest on the face.”
Home rule
Accusations of the misconduct of ORES extend even to the state’s constitution as it puts the burden on municipalities to defend their own local laws as not burdensome to development by renewable energy companies.
“ORES has been given a power to waive local substantive laws on a case-to-case basis,” Wisniewski said. “If there is a local substantive law that could be applied to a power plant, ORES is supposed to apply it, that’s the default. But then if the applicant says they don’t want to follow that law, to get that law waived, all they have to do is request to ORES that that law be waived on the grounds that the law is incompatible with the sustainable energy policy.”
Wisniewski continued by saying that almost any law can be waived this way and that encroaches on home rule.
“The waiving of statutes becomes so broad under 94-c that it’s unconstitutional and takes away the local power to basically enact local laws that would apply to these projects,” he said.
Back to Article 10
Wisniewski stated that the purpose of the lawsuit is to have the variety of alternatives and educated comments put to ORES during the public input phase to be considered fully. During that time, power-to-site renewable energy projects should be put back to the siting board used during Article 10, the former law that regulated renewable energy projects.
“The point of this lawsuit is to make ORES look at them. We’re trying to make the voices of municipalities and local groups have a voice in this,” Wisniewski said. “I want to be clear that the 13 petitioners here are not trying to stop renewable energy in this state. … We’re proposing a fix in the lawsuit and asking the court to take all applications out there and push them back to the siting board. … What we want here is that ORES to null its regulations and go back to the drawing board … and hopefully draw better regulations. We know that takes time, and in that time we want the siting board to take over applications. That’s a perfectly fine outcome.”
