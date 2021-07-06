Somerset Conservation Club honors charter members  

On June 23, the Somerset Conservation Club honored its two remaining charter members: Steve Haight of Barker and Walter Holmes of Ransomville, who both joined the club in May of 1961.
Haight has been an active member since joining. Among the offices he held, he served as club president for two years.
Holmes joined at the same time, and then left for college. Although he ended residing in Ransomville, he regularly participated in club activities. He also served as a judge in his current community.
The group's first club house was a one-room school house located on the southeast corner of Lake and Johnson Creek roads. Both Haight and Holmes remember when the schoolhouse was purchased from Emmett Sullivan. The building was pulled one mile north, using the town’s grader, to the plot of land that the club leased from farmer William Ronson.
In the winter of 1961-1962, club members started holding meetings in their own clubhouse. After 10 years, as the lease on the land was ending, Ronson decided to sell the farm. The club couldn’t afford to purchase it at the time.
Club member Clarence Stiggins, who owned property a few hundred yards south on the east side of Johnson Creek Road, offered it to the club and a price they couldn’t turn down. Once again, the town grader was put into service to move the old schoolhouse. It has remained in that location ever since.
Both Haight and Holmes recalled many of the fun times they had over the years as members. To recognize their long-term membership, each was presented with a framed certificated by club president Jeff Higgins. The celebration was attended by club members as well as Haight's family.
The next meeting of the Somerset Conservation Club will be in its building at 7:30 p.m. July 28.
