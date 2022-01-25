The Somerset Town Board is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 on amending the town code for a proposed law that further regulates the usage of large scale solar energy.
Such changes would involve establishing a tiering system for solar energy systems based on size and scale, establishing protocols for decommissioning large scale solar energy systems, and several other regulations. T
he announcement for the meeting, and further details on the law can be found on the Town of Somerset’s website. A complete text of the law is on file at the Somerset town clerk's office, and can be viewed in person during business hours, or be emailed upon request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.