SOMERSET — The Somerset town board passed on cannabis dispensaries and passed on a decision to rule on a law amending solar energy and battery storage systems during a meeting Wednesday night.
Rather than rule on a law amending solar energy systems and a law on battery storage systems, the decisions were tabled in an effort to get more information on how either will affect the community. Much of the discussion from the public, during a public hearing, was on whether there could be environmental repercussions further on, largely involving chemicals in the batteries.
“I’m going to see if we can get the whole committee together and go over the comments we got from the board meeting tonight on solar and batteries, and see if we can get it buttoned up for the January meeting,” Somerset supervisor Jeffery Dewart said.
The board did vote to opt out on cannabis dispensaries in Somerset. The opt-out law passed with unanimous support from the town board, on the basis that they felt that state rules on the subject have not yet been clearly defined.
“There’s too many unanswered questions from the state. They’re still working on the rules and regulations for cannabis,” said Dewart. “Down the road, if the state gets their act together on what the rules and regulations are, and if the public is interested, then we can opt back in.”
Somerset, like other communities in New York state, have the option to pass opt-out laws forbidding the opening of cannabis dispensaries, though the deadline to pass them is by Dec. 31. Communities that do opt out can also decide to opt back in whenever they want. The village of Barker would need to pass its own opt-out law separate from the town of Somerset.
The next Somerset town board meeting will be 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.
