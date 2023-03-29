AES Clean Energy, an international renewable energy company, will be filing its application to raise a 125-megawatt solar array on the grounds of the old Somerset Generation Station in early April, according to a letter between AES counsel and the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). Once it receives the application, ORES will have 60 days to determine whether it’s complete.
As of Wednesday, AES Clean Energy and the Town of Somerset had not yet communicated about a Host Community Agreement, according to town Supervisor Jeff Dewart.
“I’m waiting on a call from our attorney about that,” Dewart said, noting that Dennis Vacco, the former New York state attorney general, will be representing Somerset in all solar-related legal matters.
“We have a host agreement requirement in our solar law. It doesn’t mention a dollar amount,” Dewart added.
Mario Rice, development manager for AES Clean Energy, declined to comment on host agreements in an email exchange with the Union-Sun & Journal.
Instead, he wrote, “AES’ Somerset Solar will create new job opportunities and other substantial economic benefits for the Town of Somerset and Niagara County.”
Declaring AES Clean Energy is “a leader in safe and responsible transitions to clean energy,” Rice suggested the land around the decommissioned power plant would be minimally impacted and the proposed Somerset Solar Project would use an “existing interconnection” to the grid.
While some town residents have concerns about the Somerset Solar Project, the collective feeling is that there’s little the town can do to stop it. Dewart said people see what has happened in Cambria, and the way that the state Accelerated Renewable Energy and Community Benefit Act (also known as “94-c”) has dictated what a potential host community can and can’t do in response to possible utility-scale project siting.
“Our hands are pretty much tied,” Dewart said, while hastening to add that the Town of Somerset would keep track of AES Clean Energy’s bid to create and sell electricity and make sure “it’s done right.”
The Somerset Solar Project would occupy about 690 acres of the 1,800-acre Somerset Generation Station parcel.
One issue on the minds of town leaders including Dewart is the minimum setback of utility grade solar panels from residential properties. The town’s solar law dictates a minimum of 200 feet, while New York State is mandating only 50 feet.
AES Clean Energy’s design of the project has changed since it was first rolled out in the community. According to Rice, the company planned to file its application with ORES in the spring of 2022, but supply chain and equipment availability issues forced a redesign.
“We believe the current design is well suited for the site and we look forward to submitting our application,” Rice said.
