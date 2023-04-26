BARKER — AES Clean Energy Development, LLC, is formally seeking state approval to construct the 125-megawatt Somerset Solar Project on the grounds of the decommissioned Somerset Generation Station.
The company filed its application with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting on April 7, and has deposited the required $125,000 — $1,000 per megawatt — into a local account for the purpose of funding intervenors, according to ORES.
The Town of Somerset will seek a share of the intervenor funds to underwrite independent impact studies and defense of any objections it has to project particulars, town supervisor Jeffrey Dewart said.
The Somerset Solar Project would occupy about 690 acres of the 1,800-acre Somerset Generation Station parcel, including some land on the south side of Lake Road that has long been rented and used by local soybean and corn growers.
That's one concern already identified by the town, according to Dewart.
“People would like (AES) to stay away from the south side of Lake Road. We’ve asked them that several times and they haven’t really given an answer, or have avoided it on their end,” he said.
In a Wednesday email exchange with the Union-Sun & Journal, AES Clean Energy New York / Northeast manager Mario Rice confirmed his company's intent to site some of the project on active farmland. Its application includes "a conceptional co-use agricultural plan," Rice wrote. “We’re considering sheep grazing as a co-use agriculture on the site. Once a meadow habitat is established post-construction, sheep would be allowed to graze on a rotational basis throughout the site during the growing season.”
AES Clean Energy will work with tenant farmers to investigate any potential improvements on the land they have farmed, Rice added.
The town's deadline for requesting intervenor funds is May 8.
