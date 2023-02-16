BARKER — AES Clean Energy is getting ready to apply to the state for permission to construct a 125 megawatt solar electric generating facility on a portion of the old coal-fired Somerset Generation Station off Lake Road. The company on Feb. 1 published a 60-day notice of intent to file an application with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES).
The utility-scale Somerset Solar Project would cover about 700 acres, leased to AES Clean Energy by the landowner, Somerset Operating Company.
Mario Rice, AES Clean Energy development manager, said the company is looking to bid a contract with New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) to sell the electricity it generates into the open market.
The company's application to ORES will be filed by late spring, Rice said. At that time, the Somerset Solar Project site plan will be made public for review and comment, he added.
AES Clean Energy owns and operates solar, wind and energy storage facilities in the United States, South America and Ireland. Its proclaimed gist is to "enable the vision of a carbon-free grid."
Rice noted that the Somerset Solar Project would "partially repurpose" the 1,800-acre parcel that's been dormant since Somerset Generation Station was decommissioned in 2020. "AES plans to implement best practices in solar development and explore innovative dual-use opportunities as the project development progresses," Rice added.
AES Clean Energy intends to negotiate a Host Community Benefit Agreement with the Town of Somerset down the line, he said.
Town Supervisor Jeff Dewart and Deputy Supervisor Robin Jansen were both unavailable to comment on AES Clean Energy's proposal this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.