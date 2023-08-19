Whether it’s answering phone calls, taking minutes for a meeting or assisting residents, a town clerk does a little bit of everything.
Tracy Carmer, town clerk for Somerset, says there’s no shortage of tasks her job calls on her to do each day.
“There’s a lot of responsibility that you don’t even realize,” she said.
Through all the various tasks she handles, Carmer said her favorite and the most important part of the job is helping town residents.
Carmer, an Olcott native, has worked for the town of Somerset since 2002, starting as the secretary to the supervisor before becoming the clerk in 2014.
Recently, Carmer was once again recognized for her services and was awarded the designation of Registered Municipal Clerk through the New York State Town Clerks Association.
The statewide certification program awards the designation to municipal clerks who achieve several specific education and experience requirements. Clerks such as Carmer have to reapply for the distinction every five years.
Carmer said that having this certification is an honor and is a symbol of the consistent hard work she puts into her job.
“Doctors gets put MD after their name, we put our RMC after our name. It just shows our constituents that we are keeping up on training and education,” she said.
Since laws, rules and regulations are often changing at state and local levels, Carmer stressed the importance of staying up to date through municipal clerk courses and conferences.
“It’s a combination of experience and education and you just keep going,” she said. “It shows that you care and you want to keep on top of things, because the rules are always changing.”
