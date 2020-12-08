BARKER — The Somerset town hall is closed to the public beginning Wednesday until further notice due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Niagara County.
Transactions that can be processed online, or done through the drop box at the town hall, are encouraged. All other business must be done by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 795-3575.
The town board will convene via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Town Clerk Tracy L. Carmer announced. For access information, call the above listed number.
