Somerset town supervisor vacating his post 

BARKER — After taking his oath of office on Monday, newly reelected Somerset town Supervisor Daniel Engert will vacate the post on Tuesday.
Engert, who retired from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Monday as well, after 29 years on the payroll, has accepted a job in Florida and will tender his resignation from the Somerset town board after the board's annual reorganization meeting Tuesday. The board will appoint a new town supervisor during that meeting.
Engert, who retired from the Niagara sheriff's office as deputy chief of the county jail, is set to start his new job — chief of courts and detention services for the Flagler County, Florida, Sheriff's Office — on Jan. 13. He was offered that post in December, he said.
Engert was reelected town supervisor without opposition this past November.
"I’m very pleased with my record of service at both the (Niagara County) Sheriff's Office and the Town of Somerset (and) I'm looking very much forward to a new challenge and new chapter in my life," Engert told the Union-Sun & Journal in a Monday telephone interview.
Engert has been the town supervisor since 2012. Even though he will now be living and working in Florida, he has been asked to stay on at Somerset town hall, in a consulting role, to assist the town board with ongoing issues including the town budget, REDI Commission (Lake Ontario improvements) projects and the proposed Somerset Data Center.
Engert said the length of his consulting stint will be up to the board, but noted he has agreed so far to stay on for at least a year. Terms of his compensation have not been worked out yet, he said Monday.
"Somerset is an extremely busy and active town ... we have traditionally always had a lot of the bigger issues facing the town. It takes a great deal of time and effort to manage it," Engert said. "The board has asked me to stay on in a consultant basis."
The consulting role will allow for a "smooth transition," he added.
The supervisor's post will be up for election again in November.
