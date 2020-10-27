More than 2,000 surveys were mailed to Somerset and Yates residents by Save Ontario Shores, Inc. (SOS) recently in an effort to show strong opposition to Lighthouse Wind in the two towns.
According to SOS, 83% of survey respondents indicated they're opposed to the wind energy project proposed several years ago by Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy.
The SOS survey had a 31% return rate, meaning a bit more than 700 recipients participated. The results were tabulated by the Buffalo-based accounting firm Lumsden & McCormick, LLP.
SOS announced the results of its survey on Tuesday.
In response, Apex Clean Energy development manager Carmen O'Keef said: “SOS’s position in opposition to wind energy has long been understood. After reading the survey, we believe that SOS’s anti-wind bias may have skewed their results. We would encourage the greater community to take a close look at how this survey was drafted and administered before accepting the conclusions presented in (its) press announcement.”
Apex's Lighthouse Wind proposal has been on hold since April 2019, and although the company has not formally withdrawn it from state consideration, it hasn't moved to file a final application for state approval under the Article 10 process, and does not plan to at this point, O'Keef said.
Nor does Apex plan to file for approval under the newly created and, some would say, more developer-friendly Article 94 process spelled out in the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act of 2020.
“No plans to submit one as of yet,” O'Keef said on Tuesday.
Other questions on the SOS survey included whether municipalities should establish local moratoriums on wind and solar energy generation projects until standards for battery storage and transmission line construction are developed, and whether the survey recipients opposed legislation giving Albany power to site projects with limited public input.
“Our town as well as all towns should be able to decide what is best for our community and residents, not the state,” Somerset town Supervisor Jeff Dewart said in an SOS-issued media statement about the survey.
Officials in both towns pointed to alternatives to Apex's suggested 47-industrial wind turbine project.
Dewart suggested that the large industrial site left behind by now-closed Somerset Generation Station would be perfect for a solar array.
Yates town Supervisor Jim Simon said farmers in his town are working on turning manure to biogas, and initiatives like that prove rural communities can contribute clean energy without hosting wind turbines.
“This one is very gut wrenching,” Simon said in a Tuesday telephone interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, referencing his concern about overreach by New York State. “Land use should be the town’s responsibility. Everyone in a Yates public office was elected by people who opposed Apex Clean Energy’s wind project.”
