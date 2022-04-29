Soul Sister Spring Gathering starts kicks off May

Every year on the first Sunday of May, Kathy O’Keefe of Windsor Village Shops hosts a gathering of women on her property to recharge, reboot and bring positive energy. She calls it “Soul Sisters Spring Gathering.”
This will be the sixth annual event held and the second held outside. O’Keefe said that the 2020 gathering was cancelled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the following year she was so determined to hold it, she decided to move it into her parking lot. Despite the weather – it was cloudy and damp – the women who attended were happy to have come together after a particularly trying year.
This year’s theme is “healing” and came together organically as O’Keefe tried to decide what to focus on this year. Past years’ themes were farming, gardening, medicinal herbs, fermented foods, vision board, and a power tool workshop “to realize dreams.” This year, because she heard from many people that they needed healing and wanted to focus on their health, the theme stuck.
“Healing is a special kind of act,” O’Keefe said. “This will be a little different. A little outside traditional medicine.”
Featured speakers include Annabelle Ludwick of Yoga Belle Tea, who is a yoga practitioner and also a “prayer chaplin”; Kathleen Ketch will teach about healing with art; Serena Pukolo will introduce the practice of “crystal healing” and chacras and Rachel Elizabeth from Ambient Sound Healing Journey will walk the group through how different sounds can bring peace and healing.
Other activities include classes in crocheting, jewelry making, the reuse of fabric scraps and playing with clay.
There will also be a drum circle put on by Caroline Zimmerman of Drum 4 Heath and a raffle for prizes from businesses including Lock City Books, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Mary Kay, Ornamental Petals, Sea and Sew Calico, Earthly Treasures Pottery, Serenity's Elements, Niagara Reflexology, Colorstreet, Argonne, Windsor Village Market, Cakes, Truffles & More and Nutmeg Shop.
With all of this, O’Keefe said, she wants to bring people together as women of the community to explore visions and dreams. To this end there will be a wish fire in which participants will write down a wish or prayer and then burn it to invite that dream into their lives.
“Everybody is welcome,” O’Keefe said, noting the drum circle in particular has turned some heads, including those of men.
“We’ve had crashers in the past and some have stayed with their partners,” she said. “I just roll with it.”
The Soul Sisters Spring Gathering is a free event and speakers will start at noon, but interested parties are encouraged to check it out as early as 11 a.m. and as late as 5 p.m.
