The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday. It’s a place for hot meals and indoor seating hosted by volunteers and Salvation Army staff who truly care about the guests.
It’s also a portal for people who are in need of human services. The Salvation Army has given the soup kitchen free use of its equipment and space, and people who are coming in for something to eat are also being exposed to the variety of hand-up programs the Salvation Army offers.
On Wednesday, this reporter sat with Major Ron Lee, who came out of retirement to serve as interim head of the Lockport Salvation Army, Mike Landers, president of the Lockport Salvation Army Advisory Board, and Chris Gresart, head of volunteers, to discuss what’s happening with the 39th annual soup kitchen fund drive.
“We are behind,” Flanders and Gresart acknowledged in unison.
As of Wednesday, more than halfway through the 30-day campaign, the bottom line hovered at $25,000 — less than half of the $65,000 goal.
Formally, the drive ends on Dec. 24, but the Salvation Army’s leaders aren’t panicking. Instead, they said they’re hopeful, given that the institution has seen this before.
“For years, whatever we were short of that drive, a check would appear to the exact amount, right down to the pennies, of what we needed,” Gresart said.
Lee, who was instrumental in relocating Sister Mary Loretto and her soup kitchen to the Salvation Army citadel in 1985, said he’s not concerned.
“We’re getting donations. Sizable ones. Donations of $1,500, $800, $1,000 are coming in. As well as other donations,” he said. “I think the soup kitchen will have no problems getting funding.”
To contribute, look for the clip-out donation form that’s printed daily in the Union-Sun & Journal (page A2 in today’s edition), fill it out and mail or bring your donation to: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Donations are tax-deductible.
Note, checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.