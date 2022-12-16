Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.