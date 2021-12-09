'Soup' drive total passes $25K mark

The annual drive to fund the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fielded a "two-fer" from the Eastern Niagara County Retired Teachers' Association on Thursday: A check for $365 and six bags filled with canned goods.
Salvation Army, Lockport Corps, Major Jose Santiago was on hand to receive the donations during the association's annual luncheon at Lockport Town and Country Club. Santiago has been the association's guest speaker for the luncheon every year that he's been in Lockport, except last year, when the luncheon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association is a part of the Western Unit of Retired Educators in New York (RENY). Its members include retired teachers from the Royalton-Hartland, Newfane, Lockport, Wilson, Barker, Starpoint and Orleans / Niagara BOCES districts.
Association president Sandy Kelley, who taught kindergarten and second grade in the Roy-Hart district, said the group also donates to the YWCA and the Lions Club each year. Members are encouraged to pitch in cash for the soup kitchen, she added.
The drive goal set by the Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000 by Christmas Eve.
As of Thursday, the amount raised since Thanksgiving stood at $25,735.
An unnamed donor, $5,000 in memory of Helen R. Spedding.
All Saints Roman Catholic Parish, $1,000.
Paul Williams of Newfane, $600.
An unnamed donor, $500.
Lockport Devil Dog Detachment, Inc., Marine Corps League, $350.
An unnamed donor, $250.
Janet Wagner of Newfane, $200.
Mark Hewitt of Lockport, $200.
An unnamed donor, $150 in memory of Dad, Mother and "Mom".
Clinton Street United Methodist Church, $100.
Peg Dayfert of Lockport, $100 in memory of Jack and Ken, Ella and Ken Jr. Raymond.
Gary and MaryLou Hewittson of Lockport, $100 in memory of their parents and brother Tom.
Shelia Devereaux of Lockport, $100 in memory of Bridget and Jim Devereaux.
Dan and Marybeth Wilson of Lockport, $100 in memory of Deanna W. Grefrath.
Patricia Nodine of Lockport, $100 in memory of Deanna W. Grefrath.
Katherine Bilbrough of Lockport, $100 in memory of Jack and Betty Wilson.
Hot Country Liners dance team, $100 in memory of all those we have lost.
Suzanne Korneliusen of Rochester, $100 in memory of Francis and Joeleen Sippel.
Robert and Nancy Roth of Lockport, $100 in memory of Roth and Kolipinski family members.
Janice and David Wilson of Lockport, $100.
Barbara A. Schlossel of Lockport, $100 for blessings received.
Tom and Marty Ulrich of Lockport, $100 in memory of beloved daughter Jennifer Marie and all deceased family members.
An unnamed donor, $100 in honor of the unborn.
An unnamed donor, $100.
David and Jane Natemeier of Lockport, $75 in memory of deceased family members.
Jim and Penny Moore of Appleton, $50 in memory of their fathers, Jim Moore Sr. and Frank Mack Sr.
Elaine Hilliker of Lockport, $50 in memory of Donald Hilliker. "Miss you still."
Karen DeFilippo of Lockport, $50 in memory of Mike DeFilippo, Adam Mottorn, Donna Magolos and Sharon Baker.
Kevin and Amy L. Curtin of Lockport, $50.
Joan Brewer of Lockport, $40 in memory of Walter Brewer.
Ed and Sandy Alvord of Lockport, $25 in memory of parents Joe and Novina Ander and Ed and Mary Alvord, and sister JoAnn Pitcher.
Gary and Karen Gardner of Gasport, $25 in honor of our Savior's birth.
Donna L. Macaluso of Lockport, $25 in memory of Joyce and Gerald.
Gregory D. Lennon of Newfane, $25.
An unnamed donor, $25.
