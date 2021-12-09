'Soup' drive total passes $25K mark

James Neiss/staff photographer

The Eastern Niagara County Retired Teachers' Association made its annual donation to the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive on Thursday, during the members' annual luncheon at Lockport Town and Country Club. Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago, center, was on hand to address the membership and accept the donations. Pictured with him are retired teachers Rhoda Harrington, left, and Sandy Kelley.