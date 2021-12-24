Heading into its formal close today, the 2021 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive has come up a bit short of goal. At the close of business Thursday, the total raised stood at $56,815. The goal set by the Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000 by Christmas Eve.
Major Jose Santiago said he's hopeful, as always, that mailed donations yet to be received will help close the $8,200 gap.
The Salvation Army will continue to accept donations to the soup kitchen after today, of course. Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094; checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and "soup kitchen" written on the memo line, to ensure the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations. Those who prefer to donate online should visit the Lockport Corps website (https://empire.salvationarmy. org/EmpireNY/lockport) and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
The latest donations processed are listed here.
Pam Harmon of Lockport, $1,550 in honor of the risen Christ our Savior and King of kings.
Karen and Jerry Trombley of Lockport, $500 in memory of their families and friends.
Claudia Perkins, Carla Terryberry, Christa Ray and Chuck Cleri of Lockport, $400 In memory of Vic, Virginia and Curt Cleri.
Charles and Patricia Barry-Secord of Lockport, $300 in memory of Ann Secord, Jennifer Beth Semo, Benjamin Semo, Maureen Barry and John Barry Semo.
Dave and Jeanine Chatt, $300 in memory of Ray and Jane Seekins and Bob Chatt.
An unnamed donor, $300.
Michael Converso family of Williamsville, $275 in memory of Lyn Converso Miller, Frank Mangiofesto and Dominic and Joe Converso.
B. Leo Dolan Post No. 410, American Legion, Lockport, $250 in recognition of all veterans.
Dr. and Mrs. Brijendra Gupta of Lockport, $250 in memory of their parents and Nirmala Clerk.
Laurie Beck of Lockport, $200 in memory of Wes and Etta Arnold and John Beck.
Gary and Kathleen Donner of Lockport, $200.
Ed and Roseann Roberts of Lockport, $200 in honor of parents Dr. and Mrs. Edward Roberts and in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kolber.
George and Catherine Tocco of Lockport, $200 in memory of Anthony and Richard LaForest, Nardo Tocco and Kathryn Miner.
Mary Hanna of Lockport, $200.
Arden Patterson of Lockport, $200.
Ron Hertel of Ransomville, $200 in memory of Mother and Grandmother.
Gerry Zanow and Carol Restino of Lockport, $200 in memory of loved ones.
Clancy and Lorna Burkwit of Olcott, $200 in memory of Terry Ann Kropp.
Valarie and Kenneth Pettapiece of Lockport, $200 in memory of Robert, Virginia and Gail Eberhardt and Kenneth and Evelyn Pettapiece.
An unnamed donor, $200.
Linda Macchioni Detamble of Gasport, $150.
Andy Robinson of Lockport, $150 in honor of Shirley Young, Jo Ann Campbell and Dudley Robinson.
Ladies Aid Society of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Sanborn, $150.
Lynn Nesselbush of Lockport, $150.
Karen and Patrick Stroka, $150 in memory of Drew Knapp.
An unnamed donor, $150 in memory of Ehrenhardt family members.
Karen Markott of Lockport, $100 in gratitude for God's blessings.
Janice Litz of Lockport, $100 in memory of Helen Hausman, William Beshaw and John Breen.
James and Lynn Ellis of Lockport, $100.
Dolores Cushman of Lockport, $100 and a message: "Peace on Earth and Goodwill to All."
Judy Snow of Lockport, $100 in memory of Shawn Snow and Jim, Bernie and Snyder.
Vic and Carole Couturier of Burt, $100 in honor of their children and grandchildren and in memory of their parents.
An unnamed donor, $100 in memory of Dick Speranza, Mom and Dad and all deceased family members.
Billie Jo Harrington of Lockport, $100 for loved ones.
Robert and Sharon Luskin of Lockport, $100 in honor of Henry and Nora Luskin and in memory of deceased loved ones.
Howard Wilding of Lockport, $100 in honor of soup kitchen volunteers.
Dorothy McIntosh of Lockport, $100 in memory of John E. McIntosh Jr.
Carol Gala of Lockport, $100 in memory of Ron Gala.
Rita Gorman of Lockport, $100.
Dr. Cathy March of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Julia Drake of Appleton, $100 in honor of our military men ann women, first responders and health care personnel, and in memory of husband Melvin Drake and all family members who have passed.
Don and Jane Corser of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Ron and Debi Irwin of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
John and Susan Winters of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
The Nieman family of Gasport, $100 in honor and memory of Donna Nieman, William and Ruth Nieman and Mickey and Wanda Ficarra.
Theresa Vinson of Lockport NY, $100 in memory of Eric Vinson.
Barbara Branch of Lockport, $100 in memory of Gordon Branch.
An unnamed donor, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Rosemarie Abrams of Lockport, $100 in memory of family members.
Suzanne Wilson of Lockport, $100 in memory of Thomas Wilson.
Michael and Sandra O'Malley of Lockport, $100 in memory of deceased members of the O'Malley and Metzger families.
Norwiches of Lockport, $100 in memory of Dale Norwich.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Russell of Lockport, $100 in honor of Salvation Army volunteers.
Glenn Foley of Lockport, $100.
Fran and Jean Skop of Lockport, $100 in memory of Fr. Gary Kibler.
Doug Wurzer of Lockport, $100 in memory of Donna Lou and the Wurzer family.
David L. Sherman of Olcott, $100 in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sherman.
Jessups of Lockport, $100 in memory of Grace Jessup.
Carson and Cindy Kelley of Akron, $100 in memory of family and friends.
Loanne McCollum of Lockport, $100 in honor of Jesus and in memory of husband Robert L. McCollum.
Willa Hand of Lockport, $100 in memory of Rick Hand.
An unnamed donor, $100.
An unnamed donor, $100.
DeSales class of '61, $75.
Bowers of Lockport, $75 in honor of Heather Bower Roncone, a four-year heart transplant survivor, and in memory of Maureen "Moe" Chambers ("Missed beyond measure") and other loved ones.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Myrtle Rebekah, $75.
Jan Shipley of Lockport, $60 in memory of husband Eddy Shipley.
Gerald and Maureen Brauen of Lockport, $50.
Sharon Hughes of East Amherst, $50 in memory of Dorothea Miller.
Mary Carol Marotta of Lockport, $50 in memory of Pauline and Shirley.
Joe and Teresa Kearns of Lockport, $50 in memory of Dr. Davis Garlapo.
John and Sandra Machelski of Lockport, $50 in memory of Noel.
Daryl Burhans of Lockport, $50 and a message: "Happy Holidays"
David Bixler of Lockport, $50.
The Cmor family of Lockport, $50 in memory of Roger and Maureen Buzyniski.
Mary Urtel of Lockport, $50 in memory of Doris and Bill Kraatz.
William and Marlene Moebs of Gasport, $50 in memory of Matthew and Mary Wronski.
Dan and Marybeth Wilson of Lockport, $50 in memory of Larry Schultz.
Rita McGinnis of Lockport, $50 In memory of deceased loved ones.
Charlotte Lasher of Lockport, $50 in memory of Keith Lasher and her parents.
Cathy Kline and Jim Harrington of Lockport, $50 in memory of all loved ones.
Barbara Lindke of Lockport, $50.
Gary and Linda Hetherly of Lockport, $50 in memory of parents William and Helen Hetherly and Fred and Clara Thompson.
Skoriks of Wilson, $50 in memory of Jim and other family members.
Sandra Reynolds of Newfane, $50 in memory of cousin Dottie Salvucci.
Alice Ranney of Getzville, $50 in memory of Wayne and Edith Ranney.
Peggyann Liddell of Burt, $50 in memory of family and friends.
Alan and Cynthia Robertson of Newfane, $50 in memory of Mark Robertson.
Mary Fisher of Medina, $50 in memory of parents Donald and Jessamine Hawkes.
Amy Lambalzer of Lockport, $50 in memory of parents Mary and Tom and all of her deceased grandparents.
Paul Mooritz of Lockport, $50.
An unnamed donor, $50 in honor of Bob Marotta.
An unnamed donor, $50 in memory of three family members who died in 2021.
An unnamed donor, $50.
An unnamed donor, $50.
An unnamed donor, $50.
Carol Buczkowski family of Lockport, $35 in memory of Paul Buczkowski.
Michelle Hawkins of Gasport, $30.
Lynn Burhans of Lockport, $25.
Jim and Candy Burnett of Newfane, $25 in memory of Tami (Sis) Burnett.
Tom and Kim G. Grzebinski of Lockport, $25 in honor of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marianne Rosenthal of East Amherst, $25.
Linda Kamman of Lockport, $25 in memory of Spike Leonard.
Kevin and Sue Gorman of Lockport, $25.
An unnamed donor, $25 in memory of loved ones.
An unnamed donor, $25 in memory of their parents.
An unnamed donor, $25 in honor of a Healthy 2022.
An unnamed donor, $10.
