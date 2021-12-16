Soup kitchen drive total nears $44,000

Employees of Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union recently conducted their fifth annual raffle in support of the Lockport soup kitchen. The grand total raised, $1,040, came from the in-house sale of their personal possessions.
“We just get the employees to donate any items they would not mind selling, similar to a garage sale,” employee Shari DelGobbo said. “We combine some options and we sell tickets for 50 cents and $1. Then employees get to buy tickets — they can make monetary donations if they want — and everyone gets to get rid of some things, win some things and just have some fun with it. … We’ve done it for five years and it’s gotten bigger every single year.”
DelGobbo said this was a particularly exciting fundraiser because it broke the $1,000 mark.
“Everyone is so generous with the items they donate: Candles, household items, all kinds of stuff,” she said. “We had some hot-ticket items this year: some Star Wars Legos and Fisher-Price builds. …. People are just extremely generous and we just try to have some fun.”
The 2021 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive is heading toward the finish line at a pretty good clip. As of the close of business Wednesday, the total raised stood at $43,854, leaving the fund with one week to receive another $21,145.
The goal set by the Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000 by Christmas Eve.
The latest donations processed are listed here.
An unnamed donor, $10,000.
An unnamed donor, $2,500.
Employees of Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, $1,040.
Robin and Susan Klute of Appleton, $1,000.
An unnamed donor, $500 in honor of Jesus Christ.
Eastern Niagara Retired Teachers Association, $240 in memory of deceased members.
Patrick W. and Marietta Schrader of Lockport, $200 for Michael and Patrick.
Gary and Barbara Drum of Gasport, $150.
Palma M. Platt of Lockport, $125 in memory of Napoleone and Minunni family members and Dave Platt.
Niagara County Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, $125.
Paul and Pat Owen of Lockport, $100.
Darlene A. Erck of Newfane, $100 in honor of veterans.
Tom and Cathy Gorman of Lockport, $100 in memory of Louis and Anthony Torriere and Tom and Hazel Gorman.
Karen and Mike Fenzl of Lockport, $100 for William and Freda Johnston, Carol Freda Johnston, Nancy and John Bush, Pete and Honey Durie, and Jack and Jullen Fenzl.
Ida P. Covell of Lockport, $100 in memory of husband Robert H. Covell.
Paul and Katie Reid of Lockport, $100 in memory of parents Tom and Joan McNamaro, Katherine W. Reid and J. Ward Reid, Jr.
David and Anna Beth Kinyon of Lockport, $100 in honor and memory of James and Betty Murphy and Ralph and Mary Margaret Kinyon.
Linda M. Kamman of Lockport, $100 in memory of husband Ronald Kamman.
Rhoda Harrington of Lockport, $100 in memory of husband Daniel Harrington.
Barbara and John Scott of Lockport, $100 in memory of Caleb Dunn.
Gloria Brown of Lockport, $100 in memory of Robert Brown.
Ludwig W. Enseleit of Burt, $100 in honor of Erich, Thea and Gerda, and in memory of Detlev and Wolfram.
An unnamed donor, $100.
Diane and James Lanzo of Lockport, $100 In honor of family and friends
Nick and Gail Benedetti of Gasport, $100 in memory of Rob, Santo and Joann Livolsi and Mary and Domenic Benedetti.
Fred and Dee Lute of Lockport, $100 in memory of family members.
Marion S. Mills of Newfane, $100 in honor of David and Mary Johnston.
Judith Hall of Gasport, $100 in memory of husband Loren Hall.
The Pittner family of Lockport, $100 in memory of Grandpa Hacker and Grandma Kausner.
Carolyn S. Eaton of Lockport, $50 in memory of David Eaton.
Gary and Krista Wass of Barker, $50 in memory of deceased family members.
An unnamed donor, $50 in memory of deceased family members.
Carol Pratt of Lockport, $50 in memory of Tod and Ellen Pratt, Betty Pratt, Judy Demaison and Kathi Smith.
Kelli Rae Alaimo of Grand Island, $25 in memory of Mr. "G" (E.A. Granchelli).
Sara J. Kenney of Lockport, $25.
Debra and Tom Walker of Lockport, $25.
Shirley Linnenbank of Olcott, $25 in memory of Matthew Smith.
An unnamed donor, $20 for Dad and Mom.
Nancy L. Plache of Newfane, $20 in memory of deceased loved ones.
EVERY PENNY COUNTS
The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen is in its 38th year of operation in Lockport and the annual community fund drive to sustain it for another year is underway. To contribute:
— Clip the fund gift form published daily in the Union-Sun & Journal and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail it to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
— Visit The Salvation Army – Lockport’s website at https://empire.salvationarmy. org/EmpireNY/lockport and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
