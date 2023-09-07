Four area volunteer fire companies have secured grants through the federal Assistance to Firefighters program.
The South Lockport company was awarded $152,778, and the North Tonawanda-based St. Johnsburg company was awarded $194,000, to acquire protective gear, training and/or supplies, the office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.
This was South Lockport’s second AFG award in the past three weeks. Schumer previously announced the company would receive $57,000 for gear, training and/or supplies.
In addition, Akron-based Newstead Fire Company was awarded $232,700 and Clarence Fire District No. 1 was awarded $233,000.
According to Schumer’s office, the latest round of announced grant funding, adding up to roughly $3.5 million, is going to 33 fire departments across New York state.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.