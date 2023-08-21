2 fire cos. win federal grants
Two local volunteer fire companies have secured grants through the federal Assistance to Firefighters program.
The South Lockport company was awarded $57,000, and the Wolcottsville company was awarded $56,500, to acquire protective gear, training and / or supplies, the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Monday.
In addition, Lewiston Fire Company No. 2 was awarded $90,500.
Schumer’s office announced the distribution of approximately $3.6 million to 27 fire departments across upstate New York. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.