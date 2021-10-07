The three-story apartment house at 115 South St. sustained $20,000 of damage after a fire Thursday morning.
Lockport Fire Department was summoned to the blaze at 5:41 a.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the top of the three-unit dwelling, determined the fire was on the third floor and evacuated all tenants, according to Fire Chief Patrick Brady. Fire was then found between the second and third floors and hand tools were used to open the ceiling, floor and walls.
Additional firefighting crews were brought in from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, and Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company was put on standby.
The fire was considered fully extinguished at 8:22 a.m. Investigation found the cause was electrical in nature.
One member of LFD sustained an injury while battling the blaze, Brady said.
Tenants reportedly received shelter assistance through American Red Cross.
