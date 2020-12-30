South Street improvements slated for 2021

City officials are looking “South” in the coming winter months, as they continue to pursue plans and funding opportunities for at least two major downtown revitalization projects.
Lockport Community Development Director Brian Smith said he’s hoping to move forward in the coming months with the public process of gaining input on what residents and the downtown business community would like to see done to improve foot traffic, safety and the overall quality of life in the area.
Two years ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Lockport had been selected as the Western New York recipient of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant. The DRI provides funding for high-priority projects designed to boost local economies and transform city centers into more vibrant neighborhoods.
Smith said the city is seeking to use DRI funding to improve walkability and connectivity to the Erie Canal, redevelop underutilized property, and add housing to the downtown area.
“We have this great downtown with a lot of amenities that’s high on the walkability scale. We need to do a better job — not just to make it easier and safer to walk around downtown but how to make it easier for residents living on adjacent streets like South Street, Gooding Street, Caledonia Street, Ontario Street, etc. to get there,” Smith said. “That’s one of the main goals — to improve walkability.”
Smith said in 2021, a variety of meetings will be scheduled to allow the public to chime in so the city can come up with different designs for walkways and intersections to make them safer and more attractive.
The city is also hoping to move forward next spring on the “Aaron Mossell Playground” project on what’s currently a crumbling, unused parking lot between South Street and Elmwood Avenue. Mossell, a Baltimore native and son of a freed slave, was a driving force behind the early integration of Lockport public schools in 1876.
The city has been approved to receive a $450,000 grant through the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which will cover between half and three quarters of the project costs because it’s considered a high poverty district.
The playground project was the first major proposal to arise from the South Street Neighborhood Initiative, a city effort to address quality-of-life issues in an area bounded by South Transit, High, Walnut and Erie streets — a large swath of land in a residential neighborhood adjacent to downtown where there is not a single public playground in the neighborhood.
Two years ago, more than three dozen volunteers from the WeLoveU Foundation, led by former alderwoman Kelly VanDemark, participated in cleaning up the eyesore of abandoned buildings and other unkept properties on South Street.
