East of Washburn Avenue on South Street, there’s a mostly abandoned lot where workers used to park their vehicles and go into work at Harrison Radiator. The lot won’t be empty and decrepit much longer.
In an unanimous vote, the Common Council on Wednesday gave Mayor Michelle Roman permission to accept a $450,000 grant from New York State with the specific purpose to turn the lot into a city park hosting the Aaron Mossell Jr. Playground.
According to Mike Marino, an engineer with Nussbaumer & Clark, construction will start in the spring of 2024. The grant requires a 25% match by the city, which is seeking other grants to cover its approximately $162,000 obligation. The tab for park and playground development is $562,000, Marino said.
The lot used to be owned by Greater Lockport Development Corporation, which worked with Niagara County to get it remediated and then transferred ownership to the City of Lockport.
The park and Mossell Playground emerged from the city’s application to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for money to develop a park in the South Street Neighborhood, an area of special focus for the city.
The park will have an all-inclusive playground, green space and parking for visitors.
At the site on Wednesday afternoon, 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo pointed out children skating and riding bikes around the neighborhood.
“This will be great for them,” she said.
Lupo said that while there are other parks in the city, she wouldn’t allow her children to walk or bike to them on their own. It’s really necessary to give children a place to go that’s safe and nearby, she said.
