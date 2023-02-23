Plans to transform the top of the Spalding Mill into a gathering place overlooking the Erie Canal Flight of Five locks are coming to fruition. Despite a $2.2 million infusion of Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funds, however, the project as originally envisioned has been pared back and certain improvements have been moved to a future phase.
Features taken out of Phase One include installation of two large canopies (estimated cost $150,000), supplemental shading umbrellas scattered around the rooftop (estimated cost $50,000) and a glass railing ($80,000). A steel railing will be installed instead. Also, paving of the parking lot ($30,000) has been pushed into the future.
From the DRI grant, about $275,000 was spent on engineering services by Buffalo-based Bergmann Associates. The balance will be spent on interior repairs to hold up the roof on the Spalding Mill, according to Lockport city engineer Steve Pump.
The capacity goal for the roof is 450 people and some interior beams along the building perimeter must be repaired to bring the project up to code, Bergmann Associates Architect Colleen Powers said.
The roof itself will be reinforced with a liquid agent, according to Bergmann Associates project manager Marie Carone.
“It’s a liquid applied roof system that goes on in multiple lifts. It’s one of the most durable roof systems on the market today other than a metal roof,” Carone said. “This is a 25-year solution.”
Still included in Phase One is the installation of handicapped-accessible sidewalk from Pine Street leading to Spalding Mill and a wooden boardwalk leading to the rooftop.
The realities of repurposing a nearly 200-year-old building are a bit disappointing to Jim Shaw, interim chair of Historic Lockport Mill Race Corporation, which is leasing Spalding Mill from the city.
“That reinforcement (of the beams) took a big chunk (of the funds),” he said. “But we’re going to start looking for others.”
Shaw said the group isn’t looking for millions — maybe $200,000 to $300,000, enough to cover the glass railing, the umbrellas and especially the canopies, as those could be lit up over the canal.
Pump said Phase One work will go out to bid after the design work is done, in late March, and he expects construction would occur in June and July. Upon completion, events could be held there.
“Best case scenario, we have it done by the end of this year,” Pump said.
