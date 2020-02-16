Spalding Mill's 'History and Mystery' to be revealed

"The History and Mystery Surrounding the Spalding Mill" will be presented by Dr. Scott Geise at Historic Palace Theatre later this month.
Geise's presentation, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, is the first in a series of four back-to-back monthly programs sponsored by the theater and the Niagara County Historical Society.
Geise will share the history of the building that was constructed nearly 200 years ago on the Erie Canal's south bank downtown, and was mostly hidden from public view — and imagining— for decades while it sat, until recently, behind a concrete parking ramp at Pine and Main streets. Geise's presentation involves a 3D virtual tour of the mill, something that only a few dozen or so people have done "live" during the past 100 years.
Geise is active with Historic Lockport Mill Race Inc., the non-profit organization that's seeking to redevelop the mill's top level into a rooftop pavilion, amphitheater and gathering space. This past summer, HLMR secured the single largest share of the City of Lockport's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund, $2.2 million, to invest in that work.
Alongside the history of hydro-powered Spalding Mill, Geise's presentation will explore the innovations at neighboring properties all connected by the Mill Race, which diverted excess canal water to Eighteen Mile Creek.
Admission to the program is free. Concessions will be open. For more information, call 434-7433 or 438-1130.
