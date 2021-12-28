Lockport Fire department responded to a structure fire on Spalding Street Monday night.
According to Fire Chief Patrick Brady, the fire at 119 Spalding St. was called in at 9:56 p.m. as a fire in a bathroom of the single family residence. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were observed coming out of a first-floor window and the eaves of the structure.
Fourteen off-duty LFD firefighters were called in to help extinguish the blaze. One firefighter was injured but continued to stay on duty, Brady said.
The inhabitants of the home were evacuated safely, but damage assessments to the home are estimated at $20,000 along with property destroyed in the fire at $12,000. The total value of the property was assessed at $36,300.
Firefighters were on scene at 10:01 p.m. and had the fire under control at 11:26 p.m. They completed the call at 12:14 a.m., according to Brady.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
