SPCA of Niagara moving forward after audit

Now that they've received the results of an audit conducted in response to concerns regarding the treatment of animals in their care, SPCA of Niagara officials say they are focused on making the shelter better.
SPCA Board President Susan Agnello-Eberwein said she was pleased to report that the audit found no evidence of animal abuse or neglect. While there were concerns with some incidents involving the way the animals were treated, Agnello-Eberwein said the shelter has already begun taking steps to ensure proper treatment and better operation moving forward.
"We were extremely relieved that the allegations that people brought forth came with no backup," she said. "Some of them were things that did happen ... but they were immediately taken care of by (Executive Director Tim Brennen) in a professional manner."
The audit came with a comprehensive list of recommended improvements the shelter could make that would both improve conditions for the animals they house and also help communication between the shelter's employees, volunteers and leadership. One of the primary take-aways from the report was the need for improved cooperation among those who work and volunteer at the shelter.
Agnello-Eberwein said a number of these recommendations have already been put in place, such as coming up with a way to clearly identify staff members and volunteers and scheduling computer training for employees and volunteers who deal with animal medical records.
She said they're also in the process of looking for a new volunteer coordinator and front desk manager to handle customer service.
The shelter's board is also in discussions about implementing other suggestions from the report, such as lowering its stray animal holding period from five days to there e days. Agnello-Eberwein said this is something that's already in effect in other areas, such as Niagara Falls.
The report also recommended the elimination of default testing for feline leukemia and also possibly loosening up on adoption restrictions, which the shelter is looking into.
Brennan said the shelter has joined the New York Council of Nonprofits, which was a part of the recommendations given in the report. He also said the shelter manager, shelter veterinarian and Brennan himself will attend Maddie's Conference at Cornell, part of a shelter medicine program run through Cornell University.
"Some of the professional development (that was recommended) we've already started to do," Brennan said.
One of the biggest issues looked at during the audit, which was conducted by former Erie SPCA Executive Director Barbara Carr, was the euthanasia of a dog in his kennel, who was left unattended before he died in full view of other dogs in adjacent kennels.
The dog, known a Rez, was reportedly aggressive, and he was euthanized in his kennel late in the day for safety reasons. Agnello-Eberwein said SPCA Veterinarian Christopher Brown acknowledged making the decision to conduct the euthanasia late at night, not thinking that it would require two people to move the large dog.
Brennan said the shelter updated its euthanasia policy after the incident involving Rez, who was euthanized in January 2019, and said it's been working well ever since. He added that the shelter has a behavior committee, and if the shelter's behaviorist feels that an aggressive dog's behavior is unlikely to be modified, the dog's case is then sent to the shelter's euthanasia committee for consideration.
"They would then make the decision, based on the information given by the shelter manager and the behaviorist, whether or not humane euthanasia would be the option for that particular dog if it's not a safe adoption candidate," Brennan said.
Agnello-Eberwein pointed out that, in order to be considered a "no-kill shelter," the SPCA must maintain a 90 percent save rate. She said the shelter had a 92.1 percent save rate for all of 2019, and a 96.4 percent rate for December 2019.
Some of the recommendations in the report will have to wait until the shelter has more space at its disposal, including recommendations to expand the size of the animals' living space and repositioning dog kennels so the dogs are unable to see each other, which can sometimes cause issues with "reactive" dogs.
The report also recommended separate isolation areas for cats and dogs, which would have to be part of long-term shelter expansion plans.
Other recommendations include creating separate lobbies for those who are at the SPCA to surrender an animal and those who are there to adopt an animal. Brennan called it an "emotional time for both reasons" and said the people going through those experiences should have more privacy during the process.
But with limited space to function in, shelter officials say it would be wiser to wait until they're able to build a new facility to implement some of of the larger-scale recommendations.
"Some of the things that they suggested are not going to be done until we build a new shelter," Agnello-Eberwein said.
The shelter has long been working on plans to expand the shelter on the property it currently occupies at 2100 Lockport Road. The first step, Agnello-Eberwein said, is to construct an infirmary, a project which is expected to cost the shelter $900,000, though they've received funding to cover more than half that amount.
