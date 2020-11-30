SPCA raising funds for abused puppy

The Niagara County SPCA just accepted its newest shelter-mate, a six-month old puppy already well aware of how terrible the world can be.
Hemi was found in by an anonymous caller who reported two dogs that looked to be in rough condition in a Niagara Falls backyard. One of the dogs, now named Foreign was having a hard time walking, and Hemi was so emaciated and dehydrated, he could hardly walk himself, suffering from a bruised and swollen leg. He was taken to Northtowns Emergency and released to the Niagara County SPCA.
Hemi and Foreign are to be the direct beneficiaries of GoFundMe organized by Kimberly LaRussa at at https://www.gofundme.com/f/abused-puppy-needs-our-help.
SPCA staff are currently focused on the health of the animals.
“Hemi is getting fluids right now,” LaRussa said. “The vet techs are running his blood work. He will receive pain medication for his swollen leg. Our veterinarian says his prognosis is good and they will be taking a look at his X-rays for his leg so time will tell, but he’s a very sweet boy.”
