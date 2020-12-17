The East Hill Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the Niagara County SPCA to keep the animals warm. The donation will go toward purchasing heaters for the dog kennels at the no-kill shelter.
“We are incredibly grateful to the East Hill Foundation for their generous donation,” Director of Shelter Operations Tim Brennan said, noting the problem had been assessed last year. “(In 2019) the dogs’ water dishes froze … . The FFH Series electric utility infrared heaters will ensure the dogs stay warm this winter season.”
The Niagara County SPCA took in 900 dogs in 2019.
