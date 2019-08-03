Lawmakers are expected to consider changes to rules governing public speaking at Niagara County Legislature meetings — but doing so required a compromise between the Democratic and Republican leaders.
A resolution submitted last month by Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said he will agree to amendments to a resolution he sponsored calling for changes to to the way the public gives input at meetings proposed by Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda.
Virtuoso's original resolution asks lawmakers to rescind a decade-old policy that relegated individuals who sought to speak about issues not listed on the legislature's agenda to the end of the meeting, after adjournment. The setup did not allow public comments from the section to be included in the public record.
Virtuoso's measure, submitted in June and reviewed at an administration committee meeting July 29, will likely be amended in two respects:
• "Good of the county speakers," as they are called, will continue to be scheduled for the end of the meeting, but before adjournment, allowing remarks to be entered into the legislature's historical record.
• Under certain circumstances the "good of the county" session will be moved up, including: if speakers for agenda items do not take up all 30 minutes allotted to them in the earlier part of the meeting, any leftover time will be yielded to good of the county speakers; and, in instances when good of the county speakers are given time earlier in the meeting but will likely breach the 30 minute time-slot, the chairman of the legislature could permit additional time.
Virtuoso said he preferred the original resolution, but the compromise with Bradt necessary to getting any change implemented.
"I still don’t understand why they wouldn’t go for the original resolution," he said.
Neither Bradt, nor Legislator Anthony Nemi, R-Lockport, the chair of the committee, returned requests for comment.
Residents, including members of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, a group of transparency advocates, have criticized the current input structure and advanced calls for changes. The coaltion's Executive Director, Paul Wolf, said the July 29 discussion was "thoughtful."
"Legislator Virtuoso's proposal with amendments by Legislator Bradt will at the end of the day improve the process for citizens interested in speaking at Niagara County legislature meetings," Wolf said.
"We appreciate the attention the Niagara County Legislature has given this issue as the Erie County Legislature does not allow the public to speak at their full legislature meetings, which we will be addressing as well," he continued.
Still, Virtuoso said he would continue to pursue changes if later opportunities arise.
"If we win a majority in this year’s election, we’ll change it to where the public can speak at the beginning meeting," he said.
