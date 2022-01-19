The Town of Lockport will hold a special meeting and public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at town hall on a six-month extension of its moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects, as well as, utility-scale battery-storage systems.
Called Local Law No. 1 of the Year 2021, the moratorium was put into place amongst public outcry of a solar array being placed on Maverick Farms, becoming known as the Slayton Settlement Project. The controversial issue centered around organic dairy-farmer Karl Kowalski, who had decided to lease his land to Renewable Properties, a solar energy company that wanted to place solar panels on what critics called valuable farming land.
After a handful of packed board meetings of many opponents of the project and those like it, Supervisor Mark Crocker proposed that a moratorium be placed on future such projects to allow the Town Board to consider not only the evolving technology of solar energy, but also the tax revenues that could be derived from it. Maverick Farm’s application was allowed to pass under moratorium as it had been in step with the town’s Solar Law before the pause was discussed.
On Wednesday, the town board announced the special meeting at its 1 p.m. work session.
“We addressed many issues on the solar law but we are not prepared to present it as a finished project. We still have some issues dealing with New York State and the local project we’re currently working with. We would like more time,” Crocker said, noting that no one has applied for a permit for any utility-scale solar project at this time.
Town Attorney Tom Seaman also addressed the issue with his own comments
“The only other thing I would mention for the record is that part of the reason you initially called for peer resolution is so the state could sort out how it would assess these solar projects,” Seaman said. “At that time they had not come up with a new formula yet. That assessment is relative to how much revenue the town and the county and the school district would be able to generate from tax revenues for these kinds of projects.”
The state has since come up with that formula, Seaman continued, but many assessors are struggling with it. He also noted that the Slayton Settlement Project is not sorted out in regard to its financial obligation to the town whether by an assessed rate or an annual flat-tax.
“With all those things up in the air, it makes sense you’d continue your pause,” he said.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 9, the special meeting was called to make the Feb. 6 deadline of the end of the solar moratorium.
Crocker said he did not anticipate any pushback from making the proposed law and said that action would be taken at the end of that special meeting to decide whether or not the moratorium will continue.
