There’s good news for towns and villages in eastern Niagara County where Spectrum will soon be unrolling its cable and broadband services.
Ross Annable, Hartland town supervisor, noted during the Hartland town board's meeting last week that Spectrum is on target to finish installing cable and broadband access in the town next spring.
“Spectrum cable has been very busy. Next spring would be their big push to come through the town," Annable said. "What they’re installing now is underground conduit and they’ll install that as early as they can depending on winter months.”
Spectrum, the brand name for Charter Communications, merged with Time Warner Cable in 2016. When the New York State Public Service Commission approved the merger, it required Spectrum to extend its network to 145,000 homes and businesses across the state. To see which households are on the list, go to www.bldlkup.com.
"I can't wait," Hartland resident Jennifer Jaques said. "We have no access to internet out here."
Jaques' two children, aged 10 and 11, attend Barker schools and the district has supplied her with a hotspot, but the hotspot often malfunctions when both children need to use it for remote learning.
According to Lara Pritchard, senior director of communications for the Northeast Region of Charter Communications, plans are in the works to bring Spectrum cable and broadband to Somerset, Newfane, Royalton and the village of Barker by September 2021.
“Our New York State project remains ahead of schedule and we look forward to bringing our services to Hartland,” Pritchard said.
While the merger dictated that the work be done by 2020, the Public Service Commission reached a settlement agreement with Charter in July 2019 and dictated a schedule to be completed in 2021. According to correspondence with James Denn, public information officer for the Public Service Commission, this agreement minimized overlap between Spectrum’s network and the network established by the state’s broadband program.
The New York Broadband Program Office also maintains a website for residents and businesses to learn their broadband options: https://nysbroadband.ny.gov/resources/residential-broadband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.