Spectrum cable users will be seeing their monthly bills increase in August by more than $4 per month.
Heidi Vandenbrouck, senior communications manager for Charter, confirmed that effective with bill cycles beginning Aug. 5 there will be a raise of $2.95 in the broadcast TV surcharge bringing it to $16.45 per month and TV Select, TV Silver and TV Gold packages will all increase by $1.50 per month.
“Spectrum is committed to continuously enhancing our communication products, providing customers value-driven, superior connectivity services. We are delivering faster broadband speeds and improved performance and reliability, all as the average price per megabit per second and gig consumed declines dramatically,” Vandenbrouck wrote. “Conversely, programmers annually raise programming fees to deliver the same content, leading to higher costs across the entire industry. The increase we are passing through to viewers is a direct result of these rising programming costs. Similarly, we will pass through any rebates we receive from the loss of live sports during COVID-19.”
Vandenbrouck said customers were notified of the price increases in bills mailed out in July.
The Charter spokesperson noted there is no change in the price of Spectrum TV equipment, or any Spectrum Internet, Voice or Mobile plans.
For customers who are paying a promotional price for a Spectrum TV package, that package price will not change until the end of their promotional period, Vandebrouck added.
Vandebrouck observed that other cable providers are also increasing their prices, saying that YouTube TV is raising its monthly price from $50 to $65 per month, AT&T is raising prices for its AT&T TV and DirecTV packages for new customers by $10 in each package and ESPN+ increased its monthly price by $1 to $5.99.
