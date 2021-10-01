'Spokes' connecting teens with the community

A new after-school program that acquaints local teens with their downtown and the larger community has been launched at Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
Lockport Spokes is for students in grades 7 through 12. The program utilizes the arena as a "hub" for more than a dozen eastern Niagara County-based organizations — or “spokes” on a wheel — to interact with teens.
Developed over the summer, and funded by the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Lockport Spokes is billed as an after-school “collaborative focused on providing a safe space and impactful programming for junior and high school students in the greater Lockport area.”
Shelley Unocic, executive director of the arena, said she had pursued a youth programming grant through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation but it failed to gain traction. However, through the process of collaboration, she realized the idea was too good to chalk off as tried-and-failed.
“We pursued another foundation who picked it up and thought it was a great idea and a perfect fit for what we needed in the Lockport area,” Unocic said. “Now we have a dozen partnerships to put this program together, so that’s pretty exciting.”
The partners, or spokes, include the Salvation Army, Historic Palace Theatre, Challenger Learning Center, Youth Mentoring Services, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Girl Scouts of Western New York, Casual Dragon Games, Pulp 716, Niagara County Workforce Development, Lockport Peacemakers, Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Lockport City School District.
“We found a need in the community to provide somewhere safe for the middle- and high school students to go after school,” Unocic said. “We thought by offering many different programs — essentially free — that this gave them a place to come and hang out with their friends, try new things, explore other opportunities, that they may not otherwise have, and find an interest that they like and be able to pursue it.”
At this point parents are expected to provide rides or arrange for their children to arrive at the arena after school, but once there the students will be within walking distance of some of spoke locations, such as the Salvation Army, the Palace and Challenger Learning Center, and can venture out in groups or with a volunteer.
At the arena, two or three different activities will be offered each day, in addition to other spokes' programs. Activities at the arena include learn to skate opportunities, ice bumper cars, sled hockey, broom ball, working out and performance training. Spokes including Youth Mentoring Services will bring their programs to the arena.
YMS director Sue Capell said her agency's gist is education.
“We’ll be talking about empathy. Responsibility and respect. A whole unit on peer pressuring, bullying. Problems at school. We also talk about fairness, conflict, fighting fair,” she said. “All of those things are lessons we teach.”
The program cost is $5 a week per students. For more information about Lockport Spokes, contact Unocic at sunocic@cornerstoneicearena.com.
