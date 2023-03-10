In March 2023, Eastern Niagara Hospital recognizes Women’s History Month with a peek into the history and accomplishments of the ENH Guild.
It is no exaggeration to say that the hospital would not have opened were it not for the dedication of the women of the Guild. It all started in 1903, when concerned women in the Lockport area, known at that time as the Ladies Aid Society, dedicated their volunteer efforts to the needs of the sick in the city of Lockport. The Ladies Aid Society — soon to become the Hospital Guild — raised the impressive sum of $5,000. The City of Lockport matched the donation, and together they built a 19-bed city hospital. The hospital was completed and opened on July 1, 1908 at 521 East Ave.
The present Guild was organized in 1913 and has been an integral part of the hospital ever since. Over the years, the Guild has been a steadfast champion for the hospital, with its members volunteering in all hospital capacities; representing the hospital and county as members of the Health Association of New York State (HANYS) and attending their annual conferences; advocating for the hospital; raising funds to purchase necessary equipment, furnishings and expansions.
Guild members helped hospital staff and community members secure the donation of the Seimens MRI machine, winning the coveted technology over countless hospitals throughout the country. Guild volunteers manage and help staff the Gift Shop and Reflections Recovery Center cart for the convenience of its patients, visitors and employees. Other fundraising activities have included Annual Spring Benefit luncheons, Fall Galas, bake sales, vendor sales, fall mum sales, benefit drawings and the most recent “White Christmas” holiday event.
All funds generated through the efforts of the Guild and Gift Shop are dedicated to the delivery of patient care and services at the hospital. The Guild’s ongoing used book sale helps to fund their annual scholarships, which are available to employees and their family members at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Today, their generosity extends beyond the hospital. Guild members have donated gifts and goods to area foster children, local animal shelters, impoverished women in Africa and more.
In 2023, service clubs have a difficult time getting members, which could be a sign of the times. Most families today need both parents to work so there is less time in the day to volunteer. But the Guild is still going strong, with 57 active women involved.
One such member is Mary Urtel, who was first asked to join the Guild in the 1960s. She and her late husband Paul owned and operated Modernaire Salon of Beauty, located at the corner of Locust and Genesee streets. Once retired, she and Paul both volunteered at the hospital, working in patient registration, the Gift Shop, dietary and surgical registration.
“The Guild gives me a reason to get going in the morning. I enjoy the camaraderie I feel and friendships I’ve made with the members,” Mary said. “My sister and mother-in-law were both nurses ... but it was really the members that drew me in.”
Once Mary and her husband started volunteering at the hospital, there was no changing. “It just fit,” she recalls.
Like her peers in the Guild, Mary feels a sense of obligation and commitment to her community. During earlier years with the Guild, she remembers purchasing baby changing tables for all the restrooms, physical therapy equipment, stretchers, blanket warmers and special lighting for the ER, geriatric chairs for the second floor, and new client chairs for Reflections Recovery Center. All are items that patients and staff utilize each and every day, many without knowing their origin.
Betty Junke, a member since the late ‘60s, first got into the Guild through her neighbor Laverne Thrall, then the hospital Gift Shop manager.
“At first, I only worked once a month, but gradually Laverne got me more and more involved,” Betty said. “A few of us would go on buying trips with Laverne to the Buffalo wholesale distributors to pick out merchandise to sell. When Beanie Babies came out, we had the largest selection in town, they were a big hit.”
Before long, Betty became the assistant manager and when Laverne stepped down in 1995 she took on the role of manager. “It was really fun. I learned so much, and I met some wonderful people – all the doctors, nurses and Guild members,” she said. “Thankfully Dot (Dorothea) Eichhorn handled all the scheduling for the shop. Two years ago, I passed the manager’s baton to Linda Shutt, who’s just done a wonderful job.”
Betty remembers how gratifying it felt when the Guild furnished the maternity wing with equipment and beds. “We have all felt devoted to helping the hospital, and getting everything we could when the hospital needed our help.”
As needs arose over the years, the Guild allocated existing funds or worked to raise money. The list of Guild donations to the hospital is extensive and spans all areas of the hospital proper (over 100 years) and Express Care on South Transit Road. In addition to necessary physical enhancements, Guild members have donated art work, plaques, landscaping, even a memorial Bible — which is still used daily in the hospital chapel.
The Guild’s most recent donation represents a substantial pledge they made to Catholic Health Systems. Still true to their original mission, their generous contribution will help with construction of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s, due to open later this year.
In recognition of National Women’s History Month, Guild President Terri Kinne, Gift Shop Manager Linda Shutt, and all Guild members invite the community in to the hospital Gift Shop at 521 East Ave. for a special month-long jewelry sale (the Gift Shop is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.